Max McHugh Scratches 200 Breast Final at U.S. Nationals

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

There are limited scratches going into the second finals session of the 2022 U.S. National Championships in Irvine.

The highest-seeded scratch came from #19 Max McHugh of Minnesota in the 200 breast who swam a time of 2:14.64 in prelims to make the ‘C’ final, about two seconds off his lifetime best time from July 2021. He is seeded 2nd in the 100 breast on Friday. First alternate Jason Louser from Long Island Aquatic Club also dropped the event after nearly matching his best time from the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, bumping Rosebowl teenager Daniel Li into the finals. Li already took half a second off his three-week-old lifetime best time in prelims.

In the women’s 200 back, #22 seed Ayla Spitz of Irvine Novaquatics dropped the event to focus her energy on the 200 free ‘B’ final earlier in the meet. She placed 15th this morning abot 1.5 seconds off her fastest time from May 2021.

Lastly, #23 Elliot Rogerson of Australia scratched the men’s 200 free final, pushing Adam Chaney of the Mason Manta Rays into the final.

Full List of Scratches

Women’s 200 free

none

Men’s 200 free

Women’s 200 breast

none

Men’s 200 breast

Women’s 200 back

Men’s 200 back