Murilo Sartori Leads 16 Brazilians to 2019 World Junior Championships

Brazil has announced a 16-swimmer roster for the 2019 World Junior Swimming Championships. The meet will run from August 20th-25th, 2019 in Budapest, Hungary.

The roster includes 10 men and 4 women: showing that there remains a cultural divide between men’s and women’s swimming in the country.

Among the country’s best medal hopes is Murilo Sartori, the country’s Junior Record holder in the 400 free (3:51.46). He’s also been 49.78 in the 100 free and 1:47.75 in the 200 free.

Brazil didn’t win any medals at the 2017 World Junior Championships, but in 2015 won 4 medals: 1 gold, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze.

Roster:

  • Pedro Cataldi Gueiros – Pinheiros
  • Gustavo Francisco Saldo – Curitibano
  • Pedro Henrique Figueiredo Farjado da Motta – N1/Moura Lacerda
  • Vitor Pinheiro Souza – Pinheiros
  • Sofia Garuffi Rondel – Corinthians
  • Eduardo Oliveira de Moraes – Minas Tenis Clube
  • Davi Martins Mourao – Corinthians
  • Murilo Setin Sartori – Natacao Americana
  • Lucas Santos Ferreira de Souza – Unisanta
  • Bernardo Bondra de Almeida – Pinheiros
  • Brunno Tomiyama Suzuki – Pinheiros
  • Matheus da Silva Ehrich Avellar – Minas Tenis Clube
  • Pedro Muschioni Ferreira Cristo – Minas Tenis Clube
  • Maria Fernanda de Oliveira da Silva Costa – Flamengo
  • Fernanda Comes Celidonio – ASBAC/AQUANAII

Coaching Staff:

  • Fabio Cremonez – Natacao Americana
  • Marcio Latuf – Unnisanta
  • Tiago Moreno – Pinheiros

