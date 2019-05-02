Murilo Sartori Leads 16 Brazilians to 2019 World Junior Championships

Brazil has announced a 16-swimmer roster for the 2019 World Junior Swimming Championships. The meet will run from August 20th-25th, 2019 in Budapest, Hungary.
The roster includes 10 men and 4 women: showing that there remains a cultural divide between men’s and women’s swimming in the country.
Among the country’s best medal hopes is Murilo Sartori, the country’s Junior Record holder in the 400 free (3:51.46). He’s also been 49.78 in the 100 free and 1:47.75 in the 200 free.
Brazil didn’t win any medals at the 2017 World Junior Championships, but in 2015 won 4 medals: 1 gold, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze.
Roster:
- Pedro Cataldi Gueiros – Pinheiros
- Gustavo Francisco Saldo – Curitibano
- Pedro Henrique Figueiredo Farjado da Motta – N1/Moura Lacerda
- Vitor Pinheiro Souza – Pinheiros
- Sofia Garuffi Rondel – Corinthians
- Eduardo Oliveira de Moraes – Minas Tenis Clube
- Davi Martins Mourao – Corinthians
- Murilo Setin Sartori – Natacao Americana
- Lucas Santos Ferreira de Souza – Unisanta
- Bernardo Bondra de Almeida – Pinheiros
- Brunno Tomiyama Suzuki – Pinheiros
- Matheus da Silva Ehrich Avellar – Minas Tenis Clube
- Pedro Muschioni Ferreira Cristo – Minas Tenis Clube
- Maria Fernanda de Oliveira da Silva Costa – Flamengo
- Fernanda Comes Celidonio – ASBAC/AQUANAII
Coaching Staff:
- Fabio Cremonez – Natacao Americana
- Marcio Latuf – Unnisanta
- Tiago Moreno – Pinheiros
