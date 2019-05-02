Riptide’s Katia Soudakova Makes Verbal Commitment to Minnesota

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katia Soudakova from Rosemount, Minnesota has opted to remain in-state for her collegiate career. She announced her verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota, saying:

“I chose the University of Minnesota because they offer everything I want in a school and more. The team has a culture and bond that is so special and I cannot wait to be apart [sic] of that.”

Soudakova swims year-round with Riptide Swim Club in Apple Valley, Minnesota and excels in distance freestyle. She was an A-finalist in the 200/500/1000/1650 free at Greensboro Sectionals in March. At 2018 Winter Juniors West, she swam the 100/200/500/1650 free. She finished 18th in the 500 (PB by 6 seconds) and 16th in the mile (PB by nearly 15 seconds). Last summer, she improved in just about everything: 50/200/400/800/1500 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly.

Soudakova will suit up for the Golden Gophers with fellow class of 2024 verbal commits Megan Van Berkom and Pyper Doo. Minnesota has a long history of excellence in distance freestyle, and Soudakova will overlap one year with Mackenzie Padington and Abbey Erwin, and two years with Abbey Kilgallon and Kelli McCarthy.

SCY best times:

1650 free – 16:55.13

1000 free – 10:07.26

500 free – 4:48.93

200 free – 1:49.27

