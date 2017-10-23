MOR’s Hunter Pigg Sends Verbal Commitment to East Carolina

Marlins of Raleigh‘s Hunter Pigg has verbally committed to East Carolina University’s class of 2022. Pigg is a senior at Millbrook High School in Raleigh, NC, which is just an hour and a half drive west of ECU’s campus.

I chose East Carolina University because of the outstanding team atmosphere, the enthusiastic coaching staff, and the amazing university. Go Pirates!

TOP TIMES

100y free – 46.96

200y free – 1:41.55

100y fly – 50.80

200y fly – 1:51.38

200m free – 1:55.17

100m fly – 56.39

200m fly – 2:06.87

Pigg is primarily a 200 freestyler and butterflier, with a 2018 Summer Juniors cut in the 100 meter butterfly. His 200 free falls in line with one of ECU’s biggest strengths– last year, their 800 free relay won the American Athletic Conference title by almost two full seconds over 2nd place UConn. Pigg will have some work to do to get on that relay, though, as their slowest leg was a 1:38.74, almost three seconds faster than his current lifetime best.

In the 200 fly, Pigg is just a tenth off of what it took to make the AAC A final last year, while he’s fast enough for B final scoring in the 100 fly and 100 free.

