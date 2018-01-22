Mizzou Reaches New Heights During Florida Training Trip (Video)

From December 16 – 23rd, Mizzou Swimming took a training trip down in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Like most training trips, the Tigers were asked to push themselves further than they have ever gone. Every session the team came ready to work and managed to reach new heights in their training. As you can see from the video, they also had some fun. Before every afternoon session, Mizzou’s seniors shared with the underclassmen some of the most valuable lessons they have learned during their four years. These speeches along with all of the hard work made this a memorable experience for Mizzou’s program.

Moving forward the Tigers are preparing for the SEC Championships in February where they hope to add to the list of those already qualified for NCAAs. Mizzou’s season will culminate at the NCAA Championships in March. There is no doubt that the Tigers will draw from the strength and experience gained during their time in Florida.

Video and Report courtesy of Mizzou Swimming & Diving.