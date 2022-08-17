Mityukov & Djakovic Rack Up Swiss Records In 100 Back & 400 Free

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The last night of competition here in Rome, Italy saw two Swiss national records bite the dust, first in the men’s 100m back and then in the men’s 400m free.

Although he landed off the podium, Roman Mityukov lowered his own Swiss standard en route to 4th place in the 1back.

Opening in 25.63 and closing in 27.92, Mityukov’s effort tonight shaved .20 off of his previous personal best and national record of 53.75 he logged in the semi-final at these European Championships. Prior to that, the 22-year-old held the mark with the 53.87 punched at this same meet last year, with that previous PB comprised of splits of 26.07/27.80.

Mityukov also broke the men’s 200m backstroke Swiss record earlier here in Rome, producing a time of 1:56.22 in the semi-final. He placed 4th in that event as well.

Men’s 100m Backstroke Final

The second Swiss record fell in the men’s 400m free with Antonio Djakovic firing off a time of 3:43.93. That was good enough to snag silver behind winner Lukas Martens of Germany who set a new Championships Record of 3:42.50 tonight. Rounding out the top 3 was Martens’ teammate Henning Muelleitner who collected bronze in 3:44.53.

Splits for tonight’s top 3 finishers are below:

Men’s 400m Freestyle Final

Entering this meet, Djakovic held the Swiss national record with the 3:45.82 he punched at the 2020 Olympic Games where the 19-year-old placed 9th overall, just missing out on the final.

This morning Djakovic logged 3:47.67 to rank as the 3rd seeded swimmer before jumping up one spot to land on the podium with the silver in tonight’s final.

Djakovic already owns the 200m free and 1500m free national records in respective times of 1:45.32 and 15:30.65.