Minnesota Head Swim Coach Kelly Kremer Gets 4 Year Extension Along with a Big Raise

University of Minnesota head swimming & diving coach Kelly Kremer has received a contract extension through the 2027-2028 season, which includes a significant increase to his base salary.

Beginning next season, Kremer will make a base of $145,000 each season. That is an almost-$20,000 raise from his previous contract that ran from 2021- through 2024 and paid him $125,247 per year.

Kelly Kremer‘s Contractual Salary Timeline:

Note: Kremer became head coach of the combined Minnesota program in April 2011, but the University of Minnesota only provided contracts back to 2014.

2014-2017: $111,000

2017-2018: $116,050.50

2018-2019: $122.791

2021-2024: $125,247

2024-2028: $145,000

His new raise is a bigger increase than the totality of his raises from the decade prior.

The new agreement also includes a significant number of performance incentives not to exceed 40% of his base salary ($58,000). While many of those incentives are the same, and all are of similar scale, there are several key changes to Kremer’s benefit.

For example, under his current contract, Kremer only receives a bonus for a top 12 team finish at the NCAA Championships, something that neither team has done since the 2018-2019 season when the women finished 11th. Starting next season, he’ll receive bonuses for each top 25 finish, something that the men have done at every championship since 1990 and the women at every championship since 2006.

There was a tradeoff that very high finishes (top 10) will receive a lower bonus.

Kremer’s New Bonus Structure

Big Ten Women’s Championship – $12,000

Big Ten Men’s Championship – $12,000

NCAA Team Finish (highest category per gender compensated) NCAA Participation (8 or more participants) – $1,000 NCAA Finish 21-25 – $1,000 NCAA Finish 16-20 – $2,500 NCAA Finish 11-15 – $7,000 NCAA Finish 6-10 – $12,000 NCAA Finish 2-5 – $15,000 NCAA Champions – $20,000

Coaching Honors Big Ten Women’s Coach of the Year – $2,500 Big Ten Men’s Coach of the Year – $2,500 National Women’s Coach of the Year – $5,000 National Men’s Coach of the Year – $5,000

Academic Performance (highest category per gender compensated) APR 950 or above – $250 APR 975 or above – $500 APR 990-1000 – $750

Women’s Cumulative Team GPA of 3.39 or higher – $750

Men’s Cumulative Team GPA of 3.29 or higher – $750

Among other benefits, Kremer also receives a stipend of $400 per month toward a car or the use of a university car.

Last season, the Minnesota women finished 5th at the Big Ten Championships and 17th at the NCAA Championships, both of which were their highest placements since 2019. The men, led by NCAA Champion Max McHugh, were 5th at Big Tens and 21st at NCAAs. That Big Ten finish was also their highest placement since 2019.

McHugh won his third-consecutive NCAA title in the 100 breast, among four total in his career (he also won the 200 breast in 2021). He also swept the breaststroke races at the Big Ten Championships for the third consecutive season.

The University of Minnesota also gave several members of its coaching staff, including Kremer, promotions in the offseason, though none of those title changes came with new contracts.

Kremer, a Minnesota native, has been with the program for 26 seasons, including 13 as an assistant, associate head coach, and co-head coach before becoming the full head coach of the combined program in 2011. As an athlete, he was 5th in the 100 back at the 1991 US Open and raced at the 1992 US Olympic Trials. He was a 24-time NAIA National Champion and 29-time NAIA All-American at Drury and is in the school’s Sports Hall of Fame.