Salem University Reinstates Swimming Programs for 2024; Adds Wrestling

Salem University in Salem, West Virginia has announced that it will revive its men’s and women’s swimming programs next fall after a one year hiatus. The school will also add a men’s wrestling team next season.

The school has begun a national search for its new head coach.

Salem University, an NCAA Division II program, quietly removed the roster for its men’s and women’s teams for this season from its website, though the teams remained part of the department’s header information. When the school last raced it was at the 2023 Conference Carolinas Swimming Championships. There, Salem finished 5th out of 8 teams in the men’s meet and 7th out of 8 teams in the women’s meet.

The highlight was South African grad student Brady Samuels*, who was 2nd in the men’s 100 fly (49.36) and 200 fly (1:52.40) at those championships.

*Not the Brady Samuels who is currently one of the stars at Purdue.

While the team has been quiet this season, the aquatic facilities at Salem University have not been. The Mountain State Storm based out of the nearby Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport expanded its USA Swimming club operations into the facility. That is the third location for the growing team that also practices on the campus of Fairmont State.

While Salem University plans to train out of their own on campus pool when the program is reinstated next season, they will also have access to hosting training and meets at the Bridge Sports Complex, which is about 30 minutes east in Bridgeport. That facility features a 25-yard by 25-meter competition pool and a recreational warmup pool, plus spectator seating.

According to official federal data, the school has 698 full-time undergraduate students and about a quarter of those (176 this year) are varsity athletes.

In 2023, the program was led by head coach Rick Johnson and assistant coaches Bob Rohde and Sonia McGrady. The men’s roster had 10 athletes and the women’s roster had six.

The school also sponsors varsity men’s and women’s water polo teams.