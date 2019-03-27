Milak Shuts Down Kenderesi, Bence Denies Cseh Bronze In 2Fly Battle

2019 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

19-year-old Youth Olympic Games champion Kristof Milak came out as the 200m fly king on day 1 of the 2019 Hungarian National Championships. After setting himself up to be the man to beat with his morning effort of 1:55.43, the teen cranked things up a notch in tonight’s final, stopping the clock at a mighty 1:53.19 to take the title.

Splitting 54.28/58.91, Milak held off a charging Tamas Kenderesi, who wound up touching just .23 later in 1:53.42. The Olympic bronze medalist’s time tonight hacked a massive 4 seconds off of his morning effort of 1:57.45 that rendered him in 3rd place after heats.

Milak’s 1:53.19 time now checks the World Junior Record holder in as the top swimmer in the world this season, while Kenderesi settles in at the #2 spot in the world rankings. For Milak, his effort also inserts itself as the 15th fastest performance ever in the event. He already holds the 6th fastest with the 1:52.71 he threw down at last year’s European Championships.

Olympic icon Laszlo Cseh had a chance to medal, sliding into the 2nd spot after prelims with a quick mark of 1:55.81. That was already faster than what he produced last year at the European championships, as well as cleared the FINA A cut for this summer’s World Championships.

But, the 33-year-old veteran was shut out of the medals by 26-year-old Biczo Bence who snared the bronze in a time of 1:56.13, his fastest time in 2 years. Cseh settled for 4th place tonight in 1:56.70, still a respectable time for the much-loved Hungarian.