Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Milak Shuts Down Kenderesi, Bence Denies Cseh Bronze In 2Fly Battle

2019 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

19-year-old Youth Olympic Games champion Kristof Milak came out as the 200m fly king on day 1 of the 2019 Hungarian National Championships. After setting himself up to be the man to beat with his morning effort of 1:55.43, the teen cranked things up a notch in tonight’s final, stopping the clock at a mighty 1:53.19 to take the title.

Splitting 54.28/58.91, Milak held off a charging Tamas Kenderesi, who wound up touching just .23 later in 1:53.42. The Olympic bronze medalist’s time tonight hacked a massive 4 seconds off of his morning effort of 1:57.45 that rendered him in 3rd place after heats.

Milak’s 1:53.19 time now checks the World Junior Record holder in as the top swimmer in the world this season, while Kenderesi settles in at the #2 spot in the world rankings. For Milak, his effort also inserts itself as the 15th fastest performance ever in the event. He already holds the 6th fastest with the 1:52.71 he threw down at last year’s European Championships.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 FLY

KristofHUN
MILAK
10/12
1.54.89
2Daiya
SETO		JPN1.55.2402/16
3Denys
KESIL		UKR1.55.8910/12
4Nao
HOROMURA		JPN1.55.9002/10
5Chad
LE CLOS		RSA1.56.0903/22
View Top 26»

Olympic icon Laszlo Cseh had a chance to medal, sliding into the 2nd spot after prelims with a quick mark of 1:55.81. That was already faster than what he produced last year at the European championships, as well as cleared the FINA A cut for this summer’s World Championships.

But, the 33-year-old veteran was shut out of the medals by 26-year-old Biczo Bence who snared the bronze in a time of 1:56.13, his fastest time in 2 years. Cseh settled for 4th place tonight in 1:56.70, still a respectable time for the much-loved Hungarian.

In This Story

8
Leave a Reply

6 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
PACFAN

Hungarian Butterfly Invasion 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Superfan

Hungary has always had a history of producing 2flyers but this was the real deal race!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
bear drinks beer

Wow. Maybe Hungary can finish 1-2 in this event at the World Champs.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
Rafael

Only a handful of guys can stop that.. Le Clos is the strongest bet, Seto (Maybe), I don´t know if Sakai and Horamura are still swimming

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!