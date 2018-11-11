Michigan Sophomore Ricardo Vargas Moves to #16 All-Time in 1000 Free

ACC VS BIG TEN COLLEGE CHALLENGE

In what turned into the fastest meet of the collegiate season so far, Michigan sophomore Ricardo Vargas won the first men’s event of the day on Sunday at the 2018 ACC vs. Big Ten College Challenge with an 8:46.64 in the 1000 free.

Besides being the fastest 1000 free in the country this season by more than 5 seconds (the top 3 times so far all came in that race), undercutting the previous top time by 12.5 seconds.

That also moves Vargas into 16th place in the all-time rankings in the event. Only Jordan Wilimovsky (8:46.34) has been faster in the last 3 collegiate seasons. It also moves Vargas to 4th place all-time in the legendary Michigan distance tradition in the event – jumping Tom Dolan and Peter Vanderkaay but still behind PJ Ransford, Christ Hompson, and Connor Jaeger (who swam 8:43.99 on the back-end of his 1650 free at the 2014 NCAA Championships).

1000 yard free records are kind of unusual records, because the event isn’t on the NCAA Division I National Championship schedule, nor is it included in the biggest mid-season invites. That means that most of the top times have been done either by post-grads and professional swimmers, or as splits en route to full mile swims. The best-time ever in the 1000 free, an 8:33.93 done at the Texas Invite by Clark Smith during his junior season at Texas in 2015. That was part of a mile split where he eventually finished in 15:41. A season earlier he won the 500 free NCAA title but didn’t swim the 1650 at nationals.

The fastest time (that we can find) that was ever done by an NCAA sophomore is an 8:46.50 done in 2009 by Virginia’s Matt McLean, while another Michigan Wolverine PJ Ransford swam an 8:46.40 as a freshman in 2015.

Vargas finished 7th in the 1650 free at last year’s NCAA Championship meet (14:40.27) and 8th in the 500 free (4:17.23).

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
fortheboys

Let’s go Ricky!!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
dj albertson

Soooooo fast! Must have been a rush to be there and watch that performance. Wow!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
14 seconds ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!