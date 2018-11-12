Beata Nelson Adjusting Well to New Coaching Staff (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

ACC VS BIG TEN COLLEGE CHALLENGE

After the first day of competition at the ACC vs Big Ten College Challenge at Purdue, the women’s meet looks to be all but decided and the men’s is still very much up for grabs.

The Big Ten women lead the ACC 123-44, while the men hold a three-point advantage of 85-82. This morning’s schedule will have the 200 medley relay open things up and the 400 free relay close things off, with the 1000 free, 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 200 fly, 50 free and 200 IM being contested individually.

On day 1 nearly every event was won it was stood up to be the fastest time in the NCAA so far this season. For a full event-by-event recap, click here.

SCORES AFTER DAY 1

WOMEN: BIG TEN 123, ACC 44

MEN: BIG TEN 85, ACC 82

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

Beata Nelson won the women’s 100 back comfortably in a time of 51.03, falling just a tick shy of her nation leading time from last night’s medley relay (50.86).

Tevyn Waddell made it a 1-2 for the Big Ten in 52.48, putting her 4th in the NCAA, with Elise Haan of the ACC also sub-53 in 52.77.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

Beata Nelson won her third individual event of the meet with a very impressive performance in the women’s 200 IM, using the fastest fly and back splits in the field to win in a time of 1:54.94, almost three seconds faster than the fastest time in the country coming into the race (1:57.89 – Tatum Wade).

Bailey Andison (1:56.04) and Lilly King (1:57.62) took 2nd and 3rd for a 1-2-3 sweep for the Big Ten, while Julia Poole of the ACC was also under Wade’s time in 1:57.68.