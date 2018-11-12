Florida HS 4A States: Talia Bates Crushes 100 Fly State Record in 52.8

FHSAA 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Results

Saturday, November 10th

2018 State Series Results Index

Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletics Center (Stuart, FL)

2017 State Series Results

The Florida High School Athletic Association class 4A state championships concluded on Saturday night in Stuart, Florida. NOTE: This article covers class 4A only. All other classes will be given their own recap at the conclusion of the meets. The scores listed above are the scores shown in live results at the conclusion of the finals session.

TOP 5 FINAL BOYS’ TEAM SCORES:

Oviedo High School- 231.5 Seminole High School- 216 Lake Brantley- 211 Buchholz- 150 Newsome- 127

TOP 5 FINAL GIRLS TEAM SCORES:

Buchholz- 250 Oviedo- 239.5 Riverview- 230 Plant- 182 Boca Raton- 128

It was a close team battle for both the girls and boys, with Buchholz making it 4 in a row for the girls. Less than 11 points behind were the Oviedo girls, who edged out Riverview for the runner-up spot. On the boys side, Oviedo secured the win over Seminole, with Lake Brantley just 5 points behind Seminole in 3rd.

MEET HIGHLIGHTS:

Buchholz’s Talia Bates won her 4th-straight state title in the 50 free, touching just .01 shy of her lifetime best to win in 22.45. Also under 23 there was George Steinbrenner’s Lexie Mulvihill in 22.83. Shortly after, she crushed her own State Record in the 100 fly. Bates lowered it by half a second, hitting the wall in 52.82. That’s her 3rd-straight title in the 100 fly. Another Buchholz swimmer, Caitlin Brooks, was less than a tenth shy of the 100 back State Record as she defended her title in 52.54.

Flagler Palm Coast’s Micayla Cronk and Riverview’s Emma Weyant were also double event winners on the girls’ side. Cronk started things off individually with the 200 free in 1:46.68 before going on to win the 100 free with the only sub-50 of the field in 49.43. Her 200 free time was a best by almost 3 seconds. Weyant was over a second ahead of the field with her 1:58.09 in the 200 IM, dropping over 4 seconds. She also dominated the 500 free in 4:44.32.

Julian Hill swept his individual events for Buchholz, first putting on a dominant performance in the 200 free in a lifetime best 1:35.70. He returned to win the 500 free in 4:22.35, just a couple of tenths short of his best. In both races, he went 1-2 with teammate Peyton Werner (200 free- 1:38.40/500 free- 4:27.09).

Seminole freshman Dawson Joyce swept the sprint freestyles in his first high school state meet. He dropped almost half a second from his 50 free time, touching the wall in 20.34. He shaved 7 tenths off his 100 free, swimming a 45.12 for the win as he used his back-half speed to pull ahead of Lake Brantley’s Cole Parnell (45.42).

Additional Event Winners