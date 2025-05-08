Michigan Hires Two-Time Olympian Brandon Loschiavo As New Head Diving Coach

Brandon Loschiavo will join the Michigan coaching staff for the upcoming 2025-2026 season as head diving coach. Loschiavo most recently spent one season on the staff at Missouri as an assistant coach.

Loschiavo spent his collegiate career at Purdue and graduated in 2021. As a senior, he won the NCAA title in the platform event. He also was a three-time Big Ten Champion in the platform event.

He represented the US at both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well as the 2024 Paris Olympics. He competed in the 10 meter event, finishing 11th in Tokyo and 17th in Paris.

He began his coaching career at his alma-mater Purdue, serving as a volunteer assistant. He then spent the last year with Missouri. The men’s team sent two divers to the 2025 NCAA Championships and both scored all of the team’s 10 individual points. The Missouri women also sent two divers to 2025 NCAAs.

Loschiavo takes over the Michigan diving program that was led by Cokey Huffman the last two seasons. Huffman was a Michigan alum.

The Michigan women sent one diver, Kiarra Milligan, to 2025 NCAAs. She scored one point finishing 16th in the 3 meter event helping the women to a 9th place finish overall. Milligan just finished her junior season. Senior Cameron Gammage was the lone diver on the men’s side at 2025 NCAAs.