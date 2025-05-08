Luka Mijatovic Hits 20.6/43.6 Freestyles, 55.4 100 Breast Best Times At EBAL Championships

2025 EBAL Swim and Dive Championships

April 25-26, 2025

San Ramon, California

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “EBAL Swim and Dive 2025 Championships”

Luka Mijatovic continued his impressive short course season with a sweep of his individual events and three new best times at the 2025 East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) Swim and Dive Championships in San Ramon, California.

The competition serves as the “league meet” prior to the CIF North Coast Section Championships, which begin on May 9, with qualifiers moving on to the CIF State Championships May 16-17.

Mijatovic, a 16-year-old sophomore, won the boys’ 100 free (43.65) and 100 breast (55.46) for Foothill High School, both marking new personal best times.

In the 100 free, he lowered his previous best of 44.38, set in February, to rank him tied for 27th all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group and tied for 4th this season.

In the 100 breast, Mijatovic set a PB in the prelims (56.12) before getting down to 55.46 in the final, having previously been 56.97 in November. The swim ranks him 35th in the 15-16 age group this season.

He also set a best time in the 50 free, leading off the Foothill 200 free relay in 20.66 in finals, marking his first time sub-21 (previously 21.18).

In the 400 free relay, Mijatovic anchored in 44.00 as Foothill topped the event in 3:04.80, with teammate Kaden Wong also providing a key 45.46 split.

Another standout performer at the meet was Tim Wu, Mijatovic’s club teammate with the Pleasanton Seahawks who represents Dougherty Valley in high school competition.

Wu, 16, set a new best time in the 200 free, clocking 1:36.01 to claim victory and move into a tie for 38th all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group.

Wu also won the 100 fly in 47.87 and led off his team’s 400 free relay in 43.94, both just shy of his respective personal bests of 47.26 and 43.86.

On the girls’ side, Monte Vista’s Ella Busquets and San Ramon Valley’s Raya Mellott were the top performers.

Busquets, 16, set a new best time in the prelims of the 100 back (53.51) before winning the final in 53.69, improving on her previous best of 53.92 and moving into 17th this season in the girls’ 15-16 age group.

She also set a PB of 54.60 in the 100 fly heats before tying for 2nd in the final (55.62).

Mellott, a senior who is committed to swim for Virginia in the fall, cruised to victories in the 100 breast (1:02.72) and 200 IM (2:01.91), having been slightly quicker in both races in the prelims (1:02.32/2:01.58). She owns respective best times of 59.53 and 2:00.63.

Mellott’s San Ramon Valley teammate, freshman Daniela Linares Danzos, also had an impressive performance, winning the girls’ 100 fly in a best time of 54.80 while placing 2nd to Busquets in the 100 back (54.27).

Girls’ Team Standings (Varsity) – Top 5

Carondelet High School, 584.5 San Ramon Valley High School, 505.5 Monte Vista High School, 458 Amador Valley High School, 410 Granada High School, 364

Boys’ Team Standings (Varsity) – Top 5