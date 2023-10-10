Michigan Announces Alumnus Cokey Huffman as New Diving Coach

The University of Michigan has announced the hiring of Cokey Huffman as the program’s new diving coach. Huffman is a familiar face on deck in Ann Arbor – she’s both a Michigan alumnus and former Michigan diver and served as an assistant coach to former Michigan diving coach Mike Hilde for two seasons.

Her hiring continues the overhaul of the Michigan coaching staff under new head coach Matt Bowe. The staff also includes associate head coaches Bryon Tansel, Aaron Bell, and Gunnar Schmidt, plus assistant coach Priscilla Barletta – a holdover from Mike Bottom’s staff.

“I’m thrilled to announce Cokey Huffman as our new head diving coach,” said Bowe. “After getting to know Cokey, it was clear that she is the perfect fit to lead our diving program. Her vast experience as a judge at the international level and her experience developing divers in the club environment will benefit our team immensely. Cokey is an alum of our program, diving for Dick Kimball, and she bleeds Maize and Blue! Welcome home and Go Blue!”

“It is with great enthusiasm that I join the Michigan swimming and diving coaching staff as the new head diving coach at one of the best universities in the country,” said Huffman. “As a former Wolverine and a Michigan alumnus, I am excited to give back to the program that gave me so much. Michigan swimming and diving has gone through an amazing transition in the last six months, and I am honored to be a part of that change. We have a great leader in Matt Bowe , and the other assistant coaches and support staff. Together, we will work tirelessly to get Michigan swimming and diving back on top! Go Blue!”

Huffman most recently served as an assistant to former Michigan diving coach Mike Hilde for two seasons. In her role, Huffman assisted with training the divers in the water and on dry land as they prepared to compete for Big Ten and national championships.

Prior to her time with the program, Huffman served as a certified judge with World Aquatics, a status she currently maintains. From 2007-2016, Huffman judged a variety of national, collegiate and international meets, most notably at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Before judging competitions, Huffman coached at the high school level at nearby Chelsea High School. At Chelsea, Huffman guided many student-athletes to state finals and coached two athletes who received Division I scholarships.

An Ann Arbor native, Huffman was a competitive diver for 22 years before joining the coaching and judging ranks. At the club level, Huffman was a part of the Kimball Divers, led by longtime Michigan diving coach and five-time Olympic coach Dick Kimball. Huffman went on to compete for Kimball at U-M from 1986-1988. Huffman was a finalist at the 1987 and 1988 Big Ten Championships at one and three meters and placed fourth in platform diving at the NCAA Championships.

Huffman shined on the international stage, capturing two USA Diving senior national titles and reaching the platform finals at the 1991 World Championships as a part of 12 USA Diving National Team selections.

Huffman graduated from Michigan with a Bachelor of Science from the School of Natural Resources and currently resides in Ann Arbor with her husband, Ed Goodman.