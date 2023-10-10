Louisville’s Gabi Albiero, Denis Petrashov Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Louisville and Notre Dame swept the Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming and Diving Weekly awards as UofL’s Denis Petrashov and Gabi Albiero were named the Men’s and Women’s Swimmer of the Week, respectively, while Louisville’s Else Praasterink and Notre Dame’s Calie Brady shared Women’s Diver of the Week honors and the Cards’ Che Stephens and the Irish’s Carlo Lopez Hernandez shared Men’s Diver of the Week honors.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Denis Petrashov, Louisville, Jr., Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Petrashov led the Cardinals to a victory at the SMU Classic, earning three first-place finishes in the 100 breast (51.95), 200 breast (1:55.88) and the 400 medley relay (3:07.76). Healso placed third in the 200 medley relay (1:26.79). The junior’s time in the100 breast is the fastest in the nation and a NCAA B-cut, while his time in the200 breast and his split of 51.62 in the 400 medley relay rank second-fastest in the nation. Petrashov ranks fifth in the nation with his split of 23.80 in the 200 medley relay.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Gabi Albiero, Louisville, Sr., Louisville, Kentucky

Albiero recorded four first place finishes at the SMU Classic in the 50 free (21.75), 100 free (47.67), 100 fly (51.16) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:29.12). The senior placed second in the 200 medley relay (1:37.29) and third in the 400 medley relay (3:34.70). Her time in the 50 free and 100 fly are the fastest in the nation while her 100 free and 400 medley relay time are third in the nation. The Louisville, Kentucky, native recorded a 21.94 split in the 200 free relay to help Louisville hold the fastest time in the country and a NCAA B-cut.

ACC MEN’S CO-DIVERS OF THE WEEK

Che Stephens, Louisville, Jr., Valparaiso, Indiana

Stephens swept the diving events, scoring a 344.03 in the 1-meter and a 324.00 in the 3-meter as Louisville hosted Auburn. The junior recorded NCAA zone scores in both dives.

Carlo Lopez Hernandez, Notre Dame, Gr., Vancouver, Canada

Lopez Hernandez helped the Irish defeat Wisconsin over the weekend, earning two NCAA zone scores with a 326.48 in the 1-meter and a 340.20 in the 3-meter.

ACC WOMEN’S CO-DIVERS OF THE WEEK

Else Praasterink, Louisville, Jr., Eindhoven, Netherlands

Praasterink swept the diving events at the SMU Classic, taking first place in the 1-meter and 3-meter while registering two NCAA Zone scores in both dives. Her top score of 259.70 on the 1-meter is fourth-best in the nation after this weekend while her winning score of 297.55in the 3-meter is third-best in the nation.

Calie Brady, Notre Dame, Jr., Concord, Massachusetts

Brady took first place in both diving events at Notre Dame’s dual at Wisconsin, scoring a 278.63 in the 1-meter and a 293.33 in the 3-meter. Both marks earned NCAA zone scores and her 3-meter score currently sits as the 14th-highest in the nation this season.

