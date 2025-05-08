Future College Swimmers Emma Fellman, Wes Mank Show Good Form At Alaska State Championships

2025 Alaska State Championships

April 24-27, 2025

Anchorage, AK

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Before embarking on their college careers, both Emma Fellman and Wes Mank made one lasting mark as club swimmers in their home state at the Alaska State Championships.

Committed to Minnesota and a member of the class of 2025, Fellman won four events in the girls’ competition, all in personal best times. She won the 100 free (52.35), 100 back (58.92), 50 breast (29.37) and 100 individual medley (59.28). Swimming for Glacier Swim Club, Fellman also swam personal best times to take second in the 100 fly (57.78) and 50 free (24.29).

Headed to swim for UNLV and a member of the class of 2025, Mank also won four events and was 2nd in two others in the boys’ event.

He swam a personal best time of 4:45.76 to win the 500 free, and he won the 50 free (20.61), 100 back (49.27) and 200 back (1:54.19). Swimming for Chugiak Aquatics Club, Mank swam personal best times to take 2nd in both the 200 free (1:40.84) and 100 breast (57.58).

Chugiak Aquatics Club dominated the team portion, sweeping the combined women’s and men’s titles.

Other notable individual standouts were:

13-year-old Cora Soboleff of Glacier Swim Club won six events in the girls’ competition, swimming personal bests to take the 500 free (5:31.90), 1650 free (19:13.03), 100 breast (1:10.76), 200 breast (2:31.16) and 200 IM (2:15.97). She also won the 1000 free (11:39.83) and was 2nd in the 400 IM with a personal best time of 5:01.50.

Roman Olsen, an 11-year-old representing the Ketchikan Killer Whales, won six events in the boys' competition, all in personal best times. He took first in the 50 back (28.97), 50 breast (31.50), 100 breast (1:08.71), 200 breast (2:31.71), 50 fly (26.40) and 100 IM (1:04.64).

Tori Miller of Viking Swim Club, 12, won seven individual events in the girls' competition. Miller swam personal best times to take the 50 free (26.28), 100 free (58.10), 50 back (30.43) and 100 back (1:04.44), to go along with wins in the 50 fly (28.46), 100 fly (1:03.36) and 100 IM (1:05.95).

Kaden Aldrich, a member of the class of 2027 from the Ketchikan Killer Whales, swam personal best times to win the 50 free (22.64), 100 free (49.30), 200 free (1:51.58), 50 fly (24.80) and 200 IM (2:06.60) in the boys' competition. Aldrich was also second in the 500 free (5:11.77).

Valerie Peimann of Glacier Swim Club and a member of the class of 2026, won the 1000 free (10:47.74), 1650 free (personal best 17:43.32), 200 back (personal best 2:04.26) and the 400 IM (personal best 4:33.66) in the girls' competition.

11-year-old Evan Olson of Chugiak Aquatics Club won six events in personal best times during the boys' competition, topping the field in the 500 free (5:06.09), 1000 free (10:37.17), 1650 free (17:41.77), 50 breast (29.85), 100 breast (1:04.33) and 200 breast (2:19.91).

In the girls' competition, 10-year-old Joelle Sherwood of Northern Lights won six events in personal best times. She finished first in the 100 free (1:06.34), 200 free (2:26.58), 500 free (6:25.89), 50 back (35.65), 100 back (1:16.49) and 50 fly (33.49).

Malachi Calvin, a 10-year-old from the Ketchikan Killer Whales, won the 50 free (29.22), 50 fly (31.75) and 100 IM (1:16.03) in personal best times, and also took the 100 free (1:05.06) and 50 back (33.83) in the boys' event.

Combined Team Standings — Top 5

Chugiak Aquatics Club, 5473 Glacier Swim Club, 3089 Northern Lights, 1968.5 Aurora Swim Team, 1418.5 Ketchikan Killer Whales, 1358

Girls’ Team Standings — Top 5

Chugiak Aquatics Club, 3085 Glacier Swim Club, 2037 Northern Lights, 1433.5 Stingray Swim Team 813.5 Aurora Swim Team 616.5

Boys’ Team Standings — Top 5