Michigan Adds Verbal Commitment from Versatile Bora Unalmis for 2018

Bora Unalmis, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Kingwood, Texas, has verbally committed to swim for the University of Michigan beginning in 2018-19. He will join a class of 2022 that also consists of: AJ Bornstein, Andrew Babyak, David Cleason, Dylan Boyd, Eric Storms, Ian Miskelley, Jared Daigle, Jérémie Luong, Leo Zabudkin, Mason Hunter, Michael MacGillivray, Patrick Callan, and Will Chan.

“I couldn’t be more proud to call myself a Michigan Man. I would like to thank my parents, my brother Kaya, and my friends for being awesome. Thank you @umichswimdive for giving me the opportunity to continue studying and swimming on such an amazing Team!”

Unalmis is finishing up his senior year at Kingwood High School. He is the UIL 6A Region 6 champion in the 500 free and 100 back and an A-finalist in both events at the Texas 6A State Meet. His third-place finish in the 500 free (4:27.01) and sixth in the 100 back (49.92) at the 2018 6A State Meet helped the Kingwood boys’ team earn third in the team standings behind perennial powerhouses Southlake Carroll and Conroe The Woodlands.

Unalmis swims year-round for Blue Tide Aquatics where he specializes in the longer range of backstroke, freestyle, and IM events. He is a Winter Juniors-or-better qualifier in every one of those events and has made significant strides over the last several years.

200 back 100 back 400 IM 1650 free 1000 free 500 free 2018 1:45.80 49.28 3:54.91 15:37.92 9:11.93 4:26.98 2017 1:48.75 49.86 3:59.61 15:46.75 — 4:31.53 2016 1:51.13 51.27 4:03.43 16:37.71 9:35.76 4:38.74

