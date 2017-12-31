Michigan Adds Verbal from Vietnamese National Teamer Jérémie Luong

Jérémie Luong, a French-Vietnamese swimmer from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan’s class of 2022. He will join future Wolverines AJ Bornstein, Andrew Babyak, David Cleason, Ian Miskelley, Jared Daigle, Mason Hunter, Michael MacGillivray, Patrick Callan, and Will Chan in Ann Arbor next fall.

Luong attends the British International School, Ho Chi Minh City. He swims for HCM City and is a member of the Vietnamese National Team. Luong specializes mainly in IM, fly, and sprint free. He won 2 golds and a silver at the Vietnam Short Course National Championships in March, and 3 golds and 2 bronzes at the National Age Group Championships in Dong Hoi, Quang Binh, in May.

In September, Luong represented Vietnam at the 9th Asian Age Group Championship in Uzbekistan (24 Asian countries were represented including Japan and China). He won bronze in the 50m fly and broke the Vietnam 16-18 NAG record with 25.49. In November, he competed at the Southeast Asian Long Course Age Group Championships in Brunei. There he earned gold in the 50m fly and bronze in the 50m free, notching PBs in the 50 free and 200m IM.

Luong has made impressive leaps over the last year. Below are his best LCM times:

Fall 2016 Spring 2017 Fall 2017 50 free 25.68 25.23 24.37 100 free 55.49 53.91 52.40 200 free 1:59.88 1:56.96 400 free 4:10.92 1500 free 16:58.10 16:26.80 50 fly 26.95 26.32 25.33 100 fly 59.01 58.99 57.40 200 fly 2:13.72 50 back 28.75 28.28 27.64 100 back 1:02.83 1:00.26 200 back 2:17.47 2:10.34 200 IM 2:15.98 2:14.23 2:09.53 400 IM 4:50.75 4:37.20

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].