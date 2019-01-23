Michael Phelps Interacts with Indian Swimmers

Courtesy: Nilesh Shetty

A few swimmers enjoyed one of their best days in life as they experienced a personal interaction with arguably the world‘s best swimmer of all time Michael Phelps.

Truenorth Partners LLP invited Michael Phelps for a private event and showed their magnanimity by providing the swimmers a once in a lifetime opportunity at Mumbai.

Top female swimmers Rayna Saldanha and Maana Patel with their club mates from Glenmark Aquatic Foundation – Kiara Bangera, Vedant Bapna and Vedaant Madhavan – were among the swimmers present.

One of India‘s young promising male swimmers, Neel Roy, and few other young swimmers also were a part of this interaction.

Maana Patel, who is chasing her Olympic dreams, was pleased and motivated after this interaction. Maana a member of the Elite squad at Glenmark Aquatic Foundation is scheduled to take part at the Euromeet in Luxembourg from January 25-27, 2019, in an attempt to qualify for the FINA World Championships.