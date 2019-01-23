Indian Swimmers Se Mile World’s Best Swimmer Michael Phelps

Courtesy: Nilesh Shetty

Kuch Indian Swimmers Ne Apni Life Ka Best Day Tab Experience Kiya Jab Un Swimmers Ka Interaction World Ke Best Swimmer Michael Phelps Se Hua. Truenorth Partners LLP Ne Private Event Ke Liye Michael Phelps Ko Invite Kiya Tha. Jisme Swimmers Ko Once In A Life Time Opportunity Di Gayi Thi Micheal Phelps Se Milne Ke Liye.

India Ki Top Female Swimmers Rayna Saldanha And Maana Patel Apne Glenmark Aquatic Foundation Ke Club Mates Kiara Bangera, Vendant Bapna And Vedaant Madhavan Ke Sath Waha Present Thi.

India’s Young Promising Male Swimmers Neel Roy And Kuch Young Swimmers Bhi Us Interaction Me Shamil Hue.

Maana Patel Jo Ki Apne Olympic Ke Dream Ko Pura Karna Chahti Hai Wo Is Interaction Ke Baad Or Bhi Jyada Motivate Ho Gyi Apne Dream Ko Hasil Karne Ke Liye. Maana Jo Ki Glenmark Aquatic Foundation Ki Elite Squad Ka Hissa Hai Unhone Euromeet Jo Ki 25th January Se 27th January 2019 Tak Luxembourg Tak Hoga. Maana Patel Is Competition Ke Jariye Kosis Krengi Ki Wo FINA World Championships Ke Liye Qualify Ho Jaye.