Mizunuma Fires Off Sub-52 100 Fly, Omoto Enters All-Time JPN List

2019 SOUTH AUSTRALIAN STATE LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, January 19th – Thursday, January 24th (day 1 junior relays only)
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Center
- Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 5pm local
- LCM
Fans were left a little baffled yesterday when South Australian hero and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kyle Chalmers pulled out of the 100m free final battle against visiting Japanese maestro Katsumi Nakamura. Since yesterday’s finals, Chalmers posted via social media that he has pulled out of the remaining days of competition due to tonsillitis.
This was an in-season, under-training meet for Chalmers, so, at worst, the 20-year-old is simply out opportunities to race some solid competition on his home turf. That meant Chalmers was missing from today’s 100m fly and 200m free events.
In that men’s 100m fly race, Naoki Mizunuma doubled up on his impressive 50m fly victory from night 3 with perhaps an even more head-turning effort this evening in the 100m sprint. After establishing himself as the man to beat during this morning’s heats, clinching a quick 52.13 to lead the field by several seconds, Mizunuma dropped under the 52-second barrier this evening for gold.
Splitting 24.14/27.76, the 22-year-old struck a speedy mark of 51.90 to win by well over 5 seconds and insert himself as the 8th fastest Japanese performer ever in the event, overtaking his pervious season and personal best of 51.98.
All-Time Top 8 Japanese Male Performers in 100 LCM Butterfly:
|#1 – 51.00
|Kohei Kawamoto
|JPN
|2009 Australian Champs
|9/11/2009
|Niigata
|#2 – 51.24
|Takuro Fujii
|JPN
|2009 World Champs
|7/26/2009
|Rome
|#3 – 51.47
|Takaya Yasue
|JPN
|1/15/2017
|Tokyo, JAPAN
|#4 – 51.69
|Yuki Kobori
|JPN
|National Games – Swimming Competition
|9/15/2017
|Tokyo, JAPAN
|#5 – 51.83
|Masayuki Kishida
|JPN
|2008 Olympic Invite
|3/15/2008
|#6 – 51.89
|Hirofumi Ikebata
|JPN
|2014 Japan Open
|6/19/2014
|Tatsumi
|#7 – 51.89
|Takeshi Kawamoto
|JPN
|4/7/2015
|Tokyo
|#8 – 51.90
|Naoki Mizunuma
|JPN
|South Australian LC State Open Championships
Mizunuma also remains as the 3rd fastest swimmer in the world this season.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FLY
MINAKOV
51.12
|2
|Kristof
MILAK
|HUN
|51.50
|10/09
|3
|Naoki
MIZUNUMA
|JPN
|51.98
|09/08
|4
|Yuki
KOBORI
|JPN
|52.02
|09/02
|5
|Marius
KUSCH
|GER
|52.06
|01/10
However, Mizunuma wasn’t the only Japanese racer to write history tonight in South Australia. His 25-year-old teammate Rika Omoto, who made waves earlier in the meet with the world’s first sub-2:10 200m IM this season, crushed a new personal best in the women’s 100m freestyle tonight.
Carrying a solid morning swim of 55.58 into tonight’s final for the 2nd seed, Omoto swam with abandon, pumping out a winning mark of 54.71 to represent the only racer of the field under the 55 second threshold. Splits for Omoto include 26.33/28.38 to move her into the season’s world rankings at #15.
More locally, however, Omoto now enters the list of all-time Japanese women as the 7th fastest performer ever.
All-Time Top 10 Female Japanese Performers in LCM 100 Freestyle
|#1 – 53.03
|Rikako Ikee
|JPN
|4/3/2018
|Tokyo
|#2 – 53.88
|Miki Uchida
|JPN
|4/4/2016
|Tokyo
|#3 – 54.00
|Haruka Ueda
|JPN
|2012 Japan National Championships
|4/2/2012
|Tokyo
|#4 – 54.34
|Yayori Matsumoto
|JPN
|Japan Swim 2015
|4/12/2015
|Tokyo, JAPAN
|#5 – 54.52
|Tomomi Aoki
|JPN
|4/3/2018
|Tokyo
|#6 – 54.69
|Yui Yamane
|JPN
|1/15/2017
|Tokyo, JAPAN
|#7 – 54.71
|Rika Omoto
|JPN
|2019 South Australian Open LC Championships
|01/236/19
|Oakland Park, SA
|#8 – 54.86
|Kanako Watanabe
|JPN
|Japan Open 2015
|5/23/2015
|Tokyo, JAPAN
|#9 – 54.91
|SAYUKI OUCHI
|JPN
|2017 World JR Champs
|8/25/2017
|Indianapolis,IN
|#10 – 54.92
|Misaki Yamaguchi
|JPN
|Japan Swim 2015
|4/12/2015
|Tokyo, JAPAN
Additional Highlights:
- 18-year-old Mayuka Yamamoto took the women’s 17-18 50m back in 29.50 as the only swimmer under 32 seconds.
- Olympian Madi Wilson was the women’s 19+ 50m backstroke winner, stopping the clock at 28.63. She also finished 2nd in the women’s 100m free behind Omoto in 55.15.
- Japanese freestyle ace Naito Ehara was the men’s 200m freestyle open winner in the only sub-1:50 second time of the field, 1:58.36.
- In the women’s 17-18 category, Brit Castelluzzo won the 200m fly in 2:12.80.
- Mayuka Yamamoto took the women’s 100m free in the 17-18 category, clocking 57.30.
- Emily White was the 200m fly winner in the women’s 15-year-old category, producing a solid 2:19.58.
- Kosuke Matsui took the men’s open 50m back in 25.84.
