Mizunuma Fires Off Sub-52 100 Fly, Omoto Enters All-Time JPN List

2019 SOUTH AUSTRALIAN STATE LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Fans were left a little baffled yesterday when South Australian hero and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kyle Chalmers pulled out of the 100m free final battle against visiting Japanese maestro Katsumi Nakamura. Since yesterday’s finals, Chalmers posted via social media that he has pulled out of the remaining days of competition due to tonsillitis.

This was an in-season, under-training meet for Chalmers, so, at worst, the 20-year-old is simply out opportunities to race some solid competition on his home turf. That meant Chalmers was missing from today’s 100m fly and 200m free events.

In that men’s 100m fly race, Naoki Mizunuma doubled up on his impressive 50m fly victory from night 3 with perhaps an even more head-turning effort this evening in the 100m sprint. After establishing himself as the man to beat during this morning’s heats, clinching a quick 52.13 to lead the field by several seconds, Mizunuma dropped under the 52-second barrier this evening for gold.

Splitting 24.14/27.76, the 22-year-old struck a speedy mark of 51.90 to win by well over 5 seconds and insert himself as the 8th fastest Japanese performer ever in the event, overtaking his pervious season and personal best of 51.98.

All-Time Top 8 Japanese Male Performers in 100 LCM Butterfly:

#1 – 51.00 Kohei Kawamoto JPN 2009 Australian Champs 9/11/2009 Niigata #2 – 51.24 Takuro Fujii JPN 2009 World Champs 7/26/2009 Rome #3 – 51.47 Takaya Yasue JPN 1/15/2017 Tokyo, JAPAN #4 – 51.69 Yuki Kobori JPN National Games – Swimming Competition 9/15/2017 Tokyo, JAPAN #5 – 51.83 Masayuki Kishida JPN 2008 Olympic Invite 3/15/2008 #6 – 51.89 Hirofumi Ikebata JPN 2014 Japan Open 6/19/2014 Tatsumi #7 – 51.89 Takeshi Kawamoto JPN 4/7/2015 Tokyo #8 – 51.90 Naoki Mizunuma JPN South Australian LC State Open Championships

Mizunuma also remains as the 3rd fastest swimmer in the world this season.

However, Mizunuma wasn’t the only Japanese racer to write history tonight in South Australia. His 25-year-old teammate Rika Omoto, who made waves earlier in the meet with the world’s first sub-2:10 200m IM this season, crushed a new personal best in the women’s 100m freestyle tonight.

Carrying a solid morning swim of 55.58 into tonight’s final for the 2nd seed, Omoto swam with abandon, pumping out a winning mark of 54.71 to represent the only racer of the field under the 55 second threshold. Splits for Omoto include 26.33/28.38 to move her into the season’s world rankings at #15.

More locally, however, Omoto now enters the list of all-time Japanese women as the 7th fastest performer ever.

All-Time Top 10 Female Japanese Performers in LCM 100 Freestyle

#1 – 53.03 Rikako Ikee JPN 4/3/2018 Tokyo #2 – 53.88 Miki Uchida JPN 4/4/2016 Tokyo #3 – 54.00 Haruka Ueda JPN 2012 Japan National Championships 4/2/2012 Tokyo #4 – 54.34 Yayori Matsumoto JPN Japan Swim 2015 4/12/2015 Tokyo, JAPAN #5 – 54.52 Tomomi Aoki JPN 4/3/2018 Tokyo #6 – 54.69 Yui Yamane JPN 1/15/2017 Tokyo, JAPAN #7 – 54.71 Rika Omoto JPN 2019 South Australian Open LC Championships 01/236/19 Oakland Park, SA #8 – 54.86 Kanako Watanabe JPN Japan Open 2015 5/23/2015 Tokyo, JAPAN #9 – 54.91 SAYUKI OUCHI JPN 2017 World JR Champs 8/25/2017 Indianapolis,IN #10 – 54.92 Misaki Yamaguchi JPN Japan Swim 2015 4/12/2015 Tokyo, JAPAN

Additional Highlights: