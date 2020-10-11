Michael Chadwick and Wife Cassi Expecting Baby Boy in March

Michael Chadwick is the latest high-profile swimmer to announce a baby on the way, as he and wife Cassi Chadwick are expecting a baby boy in March of 2021.

Michael Chadwick shared the news on Instagram with the caption: “It’s with tremendous joy and gratitude to announce that Cassi and I will be expecting a baby BOY in March 2021! Praise the Lord for this amazing opportunity to be a father!”

Michael Chadwick is a member of the U.S. National Team. At the 2016 Olympic Trials, he finished sixth in the 50m freestyle in a time of 21.96. He also competed at the 2017 World Championships, splitting 48.74 in the prelims of the men’s 400 free relay.

A 22-time All-American, Michael Chadwick graduated from the University of Missouri in 2017. His senior year he finished second behind American record holder Caeleb Dressel in the 100-yd freestyle. His time of 40.95 is the sixth-fastest time in history.

Michael Chadwick is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina. He and his wife just recently relocated back there from San Diego, where Michael was training with Team Elite. He is now training at the University of North Carolina under head coach Mark Gangloff, who was an assistant at Missouri while Chadwick swam there The two met while both were at the University of Missouri in Columbia – Cassi is a Columbia native.

Michael is listed on the roster of the Toronto Titans for season 2 of the International Swimming League. The league schedule officially starts this Friday, October 2nd, though the Titans won’t begin competition until the 2nd weekend of racing.