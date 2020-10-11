Jack Sullivan Breaks 3 Schroeder YMCA Team Records in Dual Meet

Wisconsin Swim League – Schroeder vs. Lake Country

October 10, 2020

Separate 12 & Under and 13 & Over meets

12 & Under results (PDF)

13 & over results (PDF)

The Wisconsin Swim League rolled on this weekend with several dual meets, including a highlight event between the Schroeder YMCA Swim Team and Lake Country Swim Team.

Schroeder swimmers broke 4 team records in the meet, with 14-year old Jack Sullivan being involved in 3 of them.

In the individual 200 free, Sullivan swam 1:43.30 to win the race by more than 9 seconds. That broke the old team record of 1:44.30 done by Mason Schoof in 2015. Sullivan’s swim knocked more than 2 seconds off his own previous personal best of 1:45.54.

Then, in the 400 free relay, he broke 2 more team records. His 47.71 relay leadoff leg broke Schoof’s old team record of 47.98 from 2014.

Then, in combination with Sam Lorenz (52.90), Evan Harrison (50.42), and 13-year old Julian Cortright (52.26), the group broke the team record in the 400 free relay, swimming 3:22.75.

Individually, Cortright swam 2:07.16 in the 200 backstroke, knocking 3 seconds off his lifetime best, and 2:04.73 in the 200 fly, knocking 4 seconds off his lifetime best. Showing off his versatility, he also split 1:02.1 on the breaststroke leg of a medley relay.

The other Schroeder record on the day came from John Paul Brostowitz, who broke his own record in the boys’ 100 yard backstroke. He swam 56.13, which broke his own team record of 56.63 set in late September. That swim pulls him closer to the Wisconsin LSC Record of 55.91 set by SWAT’s Emilio Perez in 2015.

That time extends his standing as the fastest 13-14 in the event this season to more than 2 seconds, and moves him into the top 100 performers in that event among 11-12s in USA Swimming history.

Brostowitz also swam a new personal best of 52.87 in the 100 free, which is his best time by almost 5 seconds.

An exciting finish in the 11-12 age group saw the teams separated by just 1 point overall, with Schroeder edging Lake Country 366-365. Lake Country won the girls’ side and Schroeder won the boys’ side.

Other Highlight Performances:

Lake Country Swim Team 15-year old Tyler Hansen swam 9:52.15 in the 1000 yard free. He only has one other swim in that event on his resume, from 2018, where he swam a 10:59.

swam 9:52.15 in the 1000 yard free. He only has one other swim in that event on his resume, from 2018, where he swam a 10:59. Hansen also won the 200 breaststroke (2:15.23) and 400 IM (4:12.24). That 400 IM was a huge time drop as well, cutting 11 seconds off his previous personal best in just his 3rd official swim of the race. Already a strong 500 freestyler (4:51), his performances look like a first step into stretching that out to longer distances.

Schroeder’s Jack Lustig swam 1:50.76 in the 200 fly, which improved his best time by 7-tenths of a second. He’s only swum that race 3 times in his career, including twice since returning to competition post-quarantines. Lustig is a high school senior who has not yet announced a college commitment.

Team Scores