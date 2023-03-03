Michael Andrew Resets PSS Record, Takes Over World #1 With 26.84 50 Breast Prelim

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

After showing off his speed in last night’s 100 breast final, Michael Andrew broke the Pro Swim Series Record and became the first swimmer to crack 27 seconds this season in the 50 breaststroke prelims this morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Andrew rocketed to a time of 26.84, cracking Felipe Lima‘s 2019 PSS record of 26.97 while also surpassing Adam Peaty (27.08) for the top spot in the 2022-23 world rankings.

Andrew is coming off competing at the Jalisco International Swimming Cup in Mexico last week, where he won the 50 breast in a time of 27.30.

The stroke 50s were added back to the PSS event schedule this year for the first time since 2019.

Andrew, 23, owns a best time of 26.52 in the 50 breast, set at the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials, which currently stands as the U.S. Open Record and previously stood as the American Record. Nic Fink brought the mark down to 26.45 at the World Championships two months later.

On Thursday night in the 100 breast final, Andrew opened up a massive lead at the 50-meter mark in 27.41, up by six-tenths on the next-fastest swimmer, but was run down by Fink and ultimately out-touched by .01, 59.97 to 59.98.

Andrew heads into tonight’s 50 breast final leading the field by nearly nine-tenths of a second, with Tommy Cope (27.72) the second-fastest this morning and Fink (27.73) a close third.

Andrew was back in the water shortly after the 50 breast in the 50 fly, tying Dylan Carter for the top time and #2 in the world in 23.25.