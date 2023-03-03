Watch: Kharun’s Canadian Record, McIntosh’s WJR – PSS Fort Lauderdale Day 2 Race Videos

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

This post contains race videos for day two finals at the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale. Thursday night’s action featured the 100 free, 100 breast, 50 back, 200 fly, and 400 free. Perhaps most notably, you’ll be able to watch Summer McIntosh‘s 200 fly World Junior Record and Ilya Kharun‘s Canadian Record in the 200 fly. All videos in this post are from USA Swimming’s YouTube Channel.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

Abbey Weitzeil won the women’s 100 free final convincingly, swimming a 53.38. She was the only swimmer in the field under 54 seconds, while Katie Ledecky put up a solid performance for her of 54.01.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

Dylan Carter is continuing to race well at high level meets, winning the men’s 100 free with a 48.28. Matt Richards went 48.4 again tonight, marking another excellent performance for him.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

Lilly King – 1:06.28 Kara Hanlon – 1:06.93 Imogen Clark – 1:07.85 Sophie Angus – 1:08.08 Rachel Bernhardt – 1:08.20 Annie Lazor – 1:08.37 Macarena Aileen Ceballos – 1:08.61 Tara Volk – 1:08.86

Lilly King won the women’s 100 breast with a 1:06.28, coming within a second of her PSS Record.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

Nic Fink – 59.97 Michael Andrew – 59.98 Cody Miller – 1:00.12 Tommy Cope – 1:00.84 Will Licon – 1:01.26 Finlay Knox – 1:01.29 Anton McKee – 1:01.35 Gregory Butler – 1:01.54

In a thrilling battle in the men’s 100 breast, Nic Fink touched out Michael Andrew by just 0.01 seconds. Cody Miller was right there in the mix as well, swimming a 1:00.12 for third place.

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

Regan Smith won the women’s 50 back final with a 27.55. Lauren Cox dipped under 28 seconds as well.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE

Justin Ress – 24.73 Hunter Armstrong – 24.95 Shaine Casas – 25.20 Joao Nogueira Costa – 25.75 Javier Acevedo – 25.78 Jonny Marshall – 25.99 Chris Thames – 26.03 Ulises Saravia – 26.13

In a fierce battle in the men’s 50 back, Justin Ress touches out Hunter Armstrong for the win.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

Summer McIntosh – 2:05.05 Bella Sims – 2:09.89 Maria Jose Mata Cocco – 2:11.00 Ana Catarina Monteiro – 2:12.17 Kamryn Cannings – 2:13.33 Audrey Derivaux – 2:13.39 Samantha Banos – 2:14.69 Katie Ledecky – 2:17.19

Summer McIntosh won the 200 fly handily last night, swimming a 2:05.05. With the performance, she broke her own World Junior Record, as well as the US Open Record and Pro Swim Series Record.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

Ilya Kharun – 1:54.49 Trenton Julian – 1:55.70 Chase Kalisz – 1:56.03 Zach Harting – 1:56.79 Nicolas Albiero – 1:56.98 Luiz Altamir – 1:57.66 Connor Lamastra – 1:58.44 Hector Ruvalcaba Cruz – 1:59.68

Ilya Kharun decimated the Canadian Record in the 200 fly last night, swimming a 1:54.49. With the performance, Kharun took two seconds off the previous Canadian Record and brought himself within a second of the Pro Swim Series Record of 1:53.84. Trenton Julian had a solid swim as well, finishing second in 1:55.70.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE

Katie Grimes put together an incredible final 50 to move from fifth to first in the women’s 400 free last night. Sandpipers of Nevada teammate Claire Weinstein finished second in 4:06.24.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE

Ahmed Hafnaoui – 3:46.02 Marwan Elkamash – 3:47.34 Kieran Smith – 3:48.02 Guilherme Costa – 3:48.33 Daniel Jervis – 3:51.28 Bobby Finke – 3:52.11 Luke Turley – 3:52.13 Michael Brinegar – 3:57.87

Defending Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui won the men’s 400 free in 3:46.02 last night. It was Indiana training partner Marwan Elkamash who came in second, matching the duos 1-2 finish in the 1500 on Wednesday night.