Mia Nonnenberg Joins Princeton Men’s Staff as Assistant Coach

The Princeton men’s swimming and diving program has added Mia Nonnenberg to its staff as an assistant for the 2023-2024 season.

“We’re delighted to add Mia to our staff. It became clear early in the interview process that Mia‘s goals, values, and motivation were aligned perfectly with Princeton University,” said Crispino. “In addition to being a world-class swimmer herself, Mia has quickly made a name for herself in the coaching community. With her background and experience, I’m confident Mia will bring a unique perspective to our staff and help our student-athletes fulfill their potential in and out of the water. We can’t wait to add her to the PUCSDT family.”

“I am so excited to be joining the Princeton Men’s Swimming & Diving coaching staff alongside Matt Crispino and Chris Balbo,” said Nonnenberg. “I have been so impressed by Princeton’s tradition of excellence both athletically and academically. I cannot thank Matt and Princeton Athletics enough for the incredible opportunity to contribute towards the legacy of the program, while serving some of the best and brightest student athletes in our sport.”

Nonnenberg most recently was an assistant coach at Penn State for the last two seasons. There she primarily coached the middle distance and distance groups. She helped with recruiting, equipment management, and as the liaison to the sales department.

Prior to her time at Penn State, Nonnenberg was a graduate assistant at West Florida from August 2019 until May 2021. There she helped lead the team to two New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference titles.

At the same time, Nonneberg also was an assistant team manager for the ISL Toronto Titans. She was the manager from October 2020 through March 2021.

Nonnenberg began her coaching career at her alma mater Alabama where she served as a volunteer assistant during the 2018-2019 NCAA season. She primarily coached the middle distance stroke group.

Nonnenberg graduated from Alabama in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Communications. As a student-athlete, Nonnenberg was a four-time NCAA qualifier as well as a 2016 US Olympic Trials qualifier. In 2021, she graduated from West Florida with a Master of Science: Physical Education and Human Performance.

The Princeton men finished second, 111 points behind Harvard, at the 2022 Ivy League Championships. The team sent two swimmers and two divers to the 2023 NCAA Championships, finishing tied for 28th overall with 13 points.

Nonnenberg fills the role of Abby Brethauer who was hired as the Princeton women’s head coach in August.