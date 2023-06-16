Mentorship: Empower The Next Generation of Swim Coaches And Revitalize Your Career

Courtesy: Matt Bos

Dear Veteran Swim Coaches.

I am sure you are noticing a departure of a lot of experienced coaches from the profession and an influx of new, young, coaches into these open roles. This may or may not come as a shock to you. Heck, maybe you have contemplated moving on from the sport that you have spent so many years in and I am sure love with a passion. Well, I have a suggestion to not only help usher the younger generation of new coaches in but to potentially revitalize your career in the process.

I know there are days as a coach when we have all felt like we are on an island. When you are stuck on what to do with a certain athlete or training group… when you are struggling to balance the administrative work and on-deck duties that are required… when (in a college coaching position) you are just not finding the right recruits or cannot seem to attract the athlete you feel will make an impact on your program.

Here is my suggestion: Become a Mentor! Now, I know many of you just sighed and thought; How on earth do I fit this into my schedule? And, how does spending this time benefit me? Please reserve judgment until you have read through the article and hopefully, you see how this benefits not only you but someone who really may need your help.

I remember someone asking me in a coaching job interview when I was in my early 20s what my coaching philosophy was. My reply was simple: “I do not know. I do not have the experience yet to have developed one.” I did not get the job and I never had any contact with that coach again. But it might have been incredible if they would have offered to help me develop my coaching philosophy.

Luckily, I did have some incredible people who helped me along the way: Ray Padovan, my coach at Eastern Illinois, John Ryan at Trinity University, Ducan Lainge in New Zealand, Keith MacDonald in Illinois and Eddie Reese of Texas. Each of these individuals (and many more) always had time and were open books when I had questions. Each not only helped my career but have helped shape me into the person I am today. Later in my career, I had the pleasure of hiring and working with several young assistant coaches who I firmly believe taught me just as much as I taught them and have gone on to significantly contribute to improving our sport.

As a coach you possess skills that you use with your athletes every day that make you the perfect mentor for younger, less experienced, coaches: listening skills, ability to inspire, enthusiasm, industry experience and the want to develop people. What better way to cement your legacy than to pass your knowledge and skills down to those who will one day be the foundation of the profession you love? And, in doing so, you may just find a new enthusiasm for learning, reflect on how you can make your program better, and find a lot of self-fulfillment in helping others catapult their career.

For me, working with early-in-career professionals and expanding my network helps me grow and expands my skill set. It also opens me up to receiving more constructive feedback which, as I reflect, I was not great at 20 years ago. These types of collaborations help foster a supportive work culture not only in your direct organization but in the profession, which is much needed as we move further into a new era of our sport.

By investing in others’ professional growth, you build strong relationships based on trust and mutual respect. When you help others succeed, they will be more likely to reciprocate and support your own growth. These relationships can be valuable in advancing both parties’ careers, expanding your network, and opening new opportunities.

Any coach knows how demanding and challenging times can be. Young coaches are going to face the same obstacles and uncertainties that most do as they navigate their careers. Having an experienced mentor can significantly boost their confidence by providing reassurance and offering guidance. Sharing your personal experiences offers first-hand knowledge and support that can help them thrive in their roles.

Mentoring is going to involve having open and honest conversations which could be a great lesson for both parties. Through discussions with experienced mentors, young coaches can gain valuable insights about themselves, their coaching styles, and areas they can improve on.

Something that is a somewhat an-unwritten rule and very important when you have a lot of change in a profession is upholding some sort of professional standards. Mentoring allows the more experienced coaches the opportunity to contribute to maintaining and improving the overall quality and assure “best practices” are upheld and that future coaches are well-equipped to provide effective leadership to their athletes and the following generations of coaches.

Note to all you young coaches out there: don’t be afraid to ask questions, seek growth opportunities, and listen to the wisdom that someone who has been doing this for a long time has accumulated. I know “I knew everything” when I first started but eventually opened myself to learning and picked up so much more than I possibly imagined. You are not expected to know everything and it is not a weakness to ask questions or admit you need some guidance. Rather, it is a sign that you are willing to learn and seeking to grow professionally.

Becoming a mentor can be a powerful choice that opens the potential to transform lives, both for the mentor and mentee. By sharing your knowledge, making a positive impact, experiencing personal growth, expanding your network, and leaving a legacy, you contribute to a brighter future and can create a chain of mentorship that helps to uplift coaches. Seize the opportunity to share what you have learned and choose a path of empowerment and growth that will shape the careers and lives of future generations and fulfill you in the process.

About Matt Bos

Matt Bos, a seasoned swimming coach with experience at both the club and collegiate level, is a valued consultant at Your Sports Resource (YSR). As an end-to-end partner, YSR is dedicated to supporting clubs and ensuring positive operational outcomes. With a shared passion for the success of clubs, YSR collaborates closely with their clients to provide comprehensive assistance and guidance.

You can find more information at Your Sports Resource.