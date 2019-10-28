Men’s WP Euro Cup Quarterfinals Set for Wednesday

Courtesy: LEN Media

The competition is heating up as it’s quarterfinal time in the Euro Cup with teams making the cut in the qualifying phase facing off teams ousted in the Champions League qualification playoffs.

A great game is in sight in Brescia where the Italians, F8 participants in the past three seasons, clash with Miskolc. The Hungarians, fielding a fine mix of home and foreign players, reached the semis two years ago and they gave a tough time recently to Champions League winner Ferencvaros in their domestic league game so their tour to Brescia promises some exciting moments for Wednesday evening.

The other match in Italy should also be an entertaining one between Ortigia and Vouliagmeni, just like the battle of Oradea and Mataro. Eger, missing from the Champions League for the first time since ages, seems to have a somewhat easier task to play with Strasbourg but the French had some fine matches on the European stage this season so nothing can be taken granted here either.

Euro Cup, Quarterfinals, 1st leg

15.00 CC Ortigia (ITA) v NC Vouliagmeni GRE)

18.30 ZF-Eger (HUN) v Team Strasbourg (FRA)

19.00 DiGi Oradea (ROU) v Quadis CN Mataro (ESP)

20.30 AN Brescia (ITA) v MVLC Miskolc (HUN)

For detailed statistics, play-by-play description please visit our dedicated website.