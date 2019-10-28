WATCH: Selected Race Videos From ISL Budapest, Including Both Skins Races

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

ESPN3 Live Stream Links: Day 1 Day 2

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

Full Budapest Results

We’ve got selected race videos from this weekend’s Group B International Swimming League matchup in Budapest. All videos are courtesy of International Swimming League on YouTube.

Paragraphs are courtesy of our meet analysis by SwimSwam’s Reid Carlson.

Women’s 100 Backstroke

Minna Atherton became the first-ever to break a World Record in an ISL competition, sailing to the wall in the women’s 100 backstroke in 54.89, making her the first woman ever under 55-seconds in the 100 SCM backstroke and taking 0.14 off of Hungarian Katinka Hosszu‘s former mark of 55.03. Only about 30 minutes before Atherton’s record-breaking swim, the Australian clocked a 55.12 leading off London Roar’s 4 x 100 medley relay, briefly making her the 2nd-fastest performer all-time. While World Records are of course exciting, the ISL does not award extra points or prize money for the achievement as FINA does.

Men’s Skins Race

Women’s Skins Race

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

Women’s 200 Backstroke

Women’s 200 Freestyle

Women’s 400 IM

Women’s 200 Butterfly

Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay

Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay

Day 2 Highlights

Katinka Hosszu Named MVP

Though her team did not win, Katinka Hosszu earned the title of MVP in front of a home crowd, finishing the meet with 47 points. London Roar’s Kyle Chalmers was the highest scorer among the men with a total of 41.5 points, 13.5 of which came from his victory in the men’s 50 freestyle skins event (27 actual points, but skins points are cut in half for MVP consideration). Chalmers squared off with Iron’s Vladimir Morozov in the skins final, taking the victory in 21.76, his third 21-second 50 freestyle in a row. Chalmers also breathed every stroke cycle of that third and final 50 freestyle, which under any other circumstance would be a heinous act in the 50 free, but in this case adds to the coolness of Chalmers’ performance.