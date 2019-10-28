Harvard Wins 22nd Straight; Cal Baptist, Santa Clara Notch 2 WP Week 8 Upsets

#9 Harvard is now 22-0 on the season and has set program records for best start to a season and most consecutive wins after going 4-0 at the Julian Fraser Memorial Tournament this weekend.

The Crimson downed RV Cal Baptist 15-12, Santa Clara 19-17, #13 San Jose State 10-8 and Chapman 13-6 to remain the lone undefeated team in the country.

Dennis Blyashov scored five goals vs. CBU on Friday, seven against Santa Clara and one vs. San Jose State on Saturday.

Charlie Owens and Gabe Putnam put in hat tricks vs. Santa Clara, while Kaleb Archer paced the Crimson with three goals vs. SJSU. Alexandru Bucur and Austin Sechrest turned in hat tricks in Sunday’s win over Chapman.

Among the other Week 8 results were seven upsets, two each at the hands of RV Cal Baptist and Santa Clara, and six overtime affairs, including one sudden death contest.

Cal Baptist downed #18 St. Francis 11-10 and #15 Bucknell 14-12 on Saturday, avenging a pair of earlier season losses. Logan Mena put in three goals vs. the Terriers, while Joseph Galgani scored four in the upset of the Bison.

For Santa Clara, Patrick Kirk, Jack Rottman and Shane Hughes each scored twice in a 7-6 win over #19 Brown, while Mac Carey put in four goals in a 10-7 decision against RV Princeton.

Week 8 play also included the CWPA Division II and Division III Eastern Championship tournaments.

Johns Hopkins won the Division III Eastern Championships title with a 16-12 victory over MIT on Sunday. Both teams have earned a spot in the inaugural USA Water Polo Division III National Championship tournament in December, where they will be joined by the top two teams from the SCIAC.

Gannon won the Division II Eastern Championships title, besting Salem 14-13 in overtime in the championship game. Jacob Hollo was tabbed as Rookie/Goalie of the Tournament as Gannon went 3-0 with a 16-14 overtime win over Mercyhurst, a 21-18 win over McKendree and the title match overtime victory over Salem. Drago Marjanovic put in 10 goals and added 10 assists and five steals to pace the Golden Knights. Salem’s Milos Popovic was tabbed as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Upsets

RV Navy def. #17 George Washington 14-8 – The Midshipmen scored the first goal of the game less than 30 seconds in and led 4-2 after the opening quarter. Navy had doubled its lead to 8-4 at the half. A 3-0 effort in the third quarter upped the advantage to seven goals. GW cut the margin to 12-7 with three goals early in the fourth quarter. Andrew Shashin and Tiernan Brunner countered for Navy to put the game out of reach at 14-7. Nine different players scored for Navy with Isaac Salinas leading the way with a hat trick. Andras Lavai added three goals for GW.

Overtime

#16 Fordham def. Wagner 12-11 OT – The Rams won their lone game of the week, rallying past Wagner on Wednesday with help from hat tricks by Jake Miller-Tolt , Tristen Knoflick and Oscar Nomura . Wagner led 5-4 at halftime and 7-6 heading into the fourth quarter, but Fordham’s Phillip Wang notched an extra-man goal with 18 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 10 and send it to overtime. Wagner scored just once in overtime, while Fordham managed two scores, with the game winner from Nomura coming with 1:08 remaining in the second extra period.

Gannon def. Salem 14-13 OT – The Golden Knights claimed the CWPA Division II Eastern Championship with a 14-13 win over the Salem Tigers. Salem led 12-11 with 2:57 to play in regulation, but Drago Marjanovic tied it up with 1:55 left. In the first overtime period, Petar Leontijevic put Salem up 13-12 at the 1:55 mark. Anthony Squeglia knotted the score at the 1:25 mark in the second overtime. Marjanovic put in the game winner with 33 ticks left. Riley Hinkley scored five goals and Marjanovic notched four for Gannon, while Milos Popovic paced Salem with four scores.

, and tied it up at 8 and Molina put in a power play goal to give Cal its lone lead of the game with 3:30 left. knotted it up for UCSB with 1:59 to play to force extra time. scored twice in the first overtime and with 32 seconds to play in the second to make it 12-9 Gauchos. countered for Cal, but put the icing on the UCSB win with five ticks left. Puentes put in six goals, while added a hat trick for UCSB. Four Cal players managed two-goal outings. #13 San Jose State def. #15 Bucknell 11-10 SD – SJSU took an early 5-0 lead and led 6-2 at the half. The Bison chipped away, eventually tying the game on a goal by Rade Joksimovic with just 23 seconds left in regulation to send the game to extra time. Each team scored twice in the second overtime period, with Joksimovic knotting the score at 10 for Bucknell with just three seconds left on the clock to force a sudden death period. Finn Pardon grabbed the win for the Spartans with a goal with 2:03 left in the third extra session. Pardon scored five goals in the contest to pace SJSU, while Joksimovic put in four for the Bison. Jared Stanley also scored a hat trick for Bucknell.

