Harvard Wins 22nd Straight; Cal Baptist, Santa Clara Notch 2 WP Week 8 Upsets

#9 Harvard is now 22-0 on the season and has set program records for best start to a season and most consecutive wins after going 4-0 at the Julian Fraser Memorial Tournament this weekend.
The Crimson downed RV Cal Baptist 15-12, Santa Clara 19-17, #13 San Jose State 10-8 and Chapman 13-6 to remain the lone undefeated team in the country.
Dennis Blyashov scored five goals vs. CBU on Friday, seven against Santa Clara and one vs. San Jose State on Saturday.
Charlie Owens and Gabe Putnam put in hat tricks vs. Santa Clara, while Kaleb Archer paced the Crimson with three goals vs. SJSU. Alexandru Bucur and Austin Sechrest turned in hat tricks in Sunday’s win over Chapman.
Among the other Week 8 results were seven upsets, two each at the hands of RV Cal Baptist and Santa Clara, and six overtime affairs, including one sudden death contest.
Cal Baptist downed #18 St. Francis 11-10 and #15 Bucknell 14-12 on Saturday, avenging a pair of earlier season losses. Logan Mena put in three goals vs. the Terriers, while Joseph Galgani scored four in the upset of the Bison.
For Santa Clara, Patrick Kirk, Jack Rottman and Shane Hughes each scored twice in a 7-6 win over #19 Brown, while Mac Carey put in four goals in a 10-7 decision against RV Princeton.
Week 8 play also included the CWPA Division II and Division III Eastern Championship tournaments.
Johns Hopkins won the Division III Eastern Championships title with a 16-12 victory over MIT on Sunday. Both teams have earned a spot in the inaugural USA Water Polo Division III National Championship tournament in December, where they will be joined by the top two teams from the SCIAC.
Gannon won the Division II Eastern Championships title, besting Salem 14-13 in overtime in the championship game. Jacob Hollo was tabbed as Rookie/Goalie of the Tournament as Gannon went 3-0 with a 16-14 overtime win over Mercyhurst, a 21-18 win over McKendree and the title match overtime victory over Salem. Drago Marjanovic put in 10 goals and added 10 assists and five steals to pace the Golden Knights. Salem’s Milos Popovic was tabbed as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Upsets
- RV Navy def. #17 George Washington 14-8 – The Midshipmen scored the first goal of the game less than 30 seconds in and led 4-2 after the opening quarter. Navy had doubled its lead to 8-4 at the half. A 3-0 effort in the third quarter upped the advantage to seven goals. GW cut the margin to 12-7 with three goals early in the fourth quarter. Andrew Shashin and Tiernan Brunner countered for Navy to put the game out of reach at 14-7. Nine different players scored for Navy with Isaac Salinas leading the way with a hat trick. Andras Lavai added three goals for GW.
- RV Cal Baptist def. #18 St. Francis Brooklyn 11-10 – A three-goal second quarter gave the Lancers a 5-4 advantage over the Terriers and they held on from there as each team turned in six goals in the second half. Christian Britton scored the game winner for CBU with 1:57 to play. Logan Mena notched a hat trick for the Lancers, while Dominick Hevesi and Ivan Stefanovic put in three goals each for SFC.
- RV Cal Baptist def. #15 Bucknell 14-12 – Cal Baptist managed a two-goal lead (6-4) in the second quarter, but Bucknell battled back to go up 8-7 with 2:56 to play in the third with help from two Andu Vlasceanu goals. Tied at 9-all after three stanzas, CBU grabbed the win with a 5-3 scoring advantage in the final period. Zach Lowery, Joseph Galgani and Hunter Barnett scored to make it 12-9 Lancers. Bucknell pulled within one at 13-12 on a penalty shot by Rade Joksimovic, but Riley Bumgardner countered for Cal Baptist to seal the win at 14-12 with 1:18 to play. Galgani notched a hat trick for CBU, while Joksimovic scored four times for Bucknell.
- RV Princeton def. #11 Loyola Marymount 14-12 – The Tigers took a 5-3 lead in the first quarter after three straight goals by Alex Mendelsohn, Pierce Maloney and Mitchell Cooper. LMU tied it up at 5 and 6, but two more scores by Maloney had Princeton on top 9-6 with 5:45 to play in the third stanza. Jonny Rimlinger scored twice as the Lions knotted the score at 9 with 2:45 left in the third. The teams were tied as the game head to the final period. LMU went up 12-11 on a David Carrasco goal with 6:42 left. Maloney tied it up at 12 (4:27) and Mendelsohn (2:21) and Joan Coloma (1:58) scored to give Princeton the win.
- Concordia (Irvine) def. RV Air Force 13-12 OT – Air Force boasted a 7-3 halftime lead, but the floodgates opened in the second half with eight Concordia scores. The Falcons outscored the Eagles 4-3 in the fourth quarter, but could not stop Concordia’s Marius Jakimcikas on a powerplay with 16 seconds left which forced overtime. Austin Barton gave CUI the edge with 2:18 to play in the first extra period. Grant Snyder evened the score for Air Force with 2:41 to go in the second overtime, but Jakimcikas put in the game winner with 1:07 left to give Concordia the upset.
- Santa Clara def. #19 Brown 7-6 – Matt Simko‘s match high three goals was not enough for the Bears to prevent the upset by the homestanding Broncos. Santa Clara built a 4-2 halftime advantage, but Brown pulled back within one at 7-6 with 1:48 to play after goals by Simko and Hunter Rawlings. The Bears were unable to manage a game-tying score. Patrick Kirk, Jack Rottman and Shane Hughes each scored twice for Santa Clara.
- Santa Clara def. RV Princeton 10-7 – Santa Clara boasted a two-goal advantage twice in the first half, before Princeton made it a one-score game at 7-6 with 6:23 to go in the game. Shane Hughes put in a power play score and Mac Carey added his third goal one minute later to lift to Broncos to victory. Carey ended up with four goals, while Chase Zamborelli notched a career-high 16 saves. Yurian Quinones put in three goals for Princeton.
Overtime
- #16 Fordham def. Wagner 12-11 OT – The Rams won their lone game of the week, rallying past Wagner on Wednesday with help from hat tricks by Jake Miller-Tolt, Tristen Knoflick and Oscar Nomura. Wagner led 5-4 at halftime and 7-6 heading into the fourth quarter, but Fordham’s Phillip Wang notched an extra-man goal with 18 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 10 and send it to overtime. Wagner scored just once in overtime, while Fordham managed two scores, with the game winner from Nomura coming with 1:08 remaining in the second extra period.
- Gannon def. Mercyhurst 16-14 OT – A six-goal second quarter gave the Golden Knights an 8-6 halftime advantage. Gannon maintained the edge a 11-8 heading into the final stanza. Down 12-8 with 6:21 left, Mercyhurst rallied for four scores, including two by Danny Alvarez, to force overtime. Alvarez knotted it up at 12 with 1:02 left in regulation, then both teams scored twice in the first extra stanza. Mercyhurst scored and Gannon answered each time leading to a tie at 14. Jack Donnelly cashed in on a powerplay (1:57) and Ethan Hamp added another goal 30 seconds later (1:26) to put Gannon on top 16-14. Jacob Hollo made two saves in the final minute to seal the win. Donnelly scored six goals, while Thomas Squeglia and Riley Hinkley tacked on two apiece to pace Gannon. Alvarez and Ryan Witoslawski each notched four goals for Mercyhurst.
- Concordia (Irvine) def. RV Air Force 13-12 OT
- Gannon def. Salem 14-13 OT – The Golden Knights claimed the CWPA Division II Eastern Championship with a 14-13 win over the Salem Tigers. Salem led 12-11 with 2:57 to play in regulation, but Drago Marjanovic tied it up with 1:55 left. In the first overtime period, Petar Leontijevic put Salem up 13-12 at the 1:55 mark. Anthony Squeglia knotted the score at the 1:25 mark in the second overtime. Marjanovic put in the game winner with 33 ticks left. Riley Hinkley scored five goals and Marjanovic notched four for Gannon, while Milos Popovic paced Salem with four scores.
- #4 UC Santa Barbara def. #8 Cal 13-10 OT – Cal dropped its second-straight overtime match, following an Oct. 12 loss to #7 Pepperdine (13-12) with Sunday’s 13-10 loss to UCSB. The Gauchos outscored the Bears 4-1 in overtime to grab the win. UCSB led by as many as three at 8-5 (3:46, 3rd), before Jordan Hoover, Joe Molina and Nikos Delagrammatikas tied it up at 8 and Molina put in a power play goal to give Cal its lone lead of the game with 3:30 left. Leo Yuno knotted it up for UCSB with 1:59 to play to force extra time. Nathan Puentes scored twice in the first overtime and with 32 seconds to play in the second to make it 12-9 Gauchos. Sam Untrecht countered for Cal, but Cole Brosnan put the icing on the UCSB win with five ticks left. Puentes put in six goals, while Ivan Gvozdanovic added a hat trick for UCSB. Four Cal players managed two-goal outings.
- #13 San Jose State def. #15 Bucknell 11-10 SD – SJSU took an early 5-0 lead and led 6-2 at the half. The Bison chipped away, eventually tying the game on a goal by Rade Joksimovic with just 23 seconds left in regulation to send the game to extra time. Each team scored twice in the second overtime period, with Joksimovic knotting the score at 10 for Bucknell with just three seconds left on the clock to force a sudden death period. Finn Pardon grabbed the win for the Spartans with a goal with 2:03 left in the third extra session. Pardon scored five goals in the contest to pace SJSU, while Joksimovic put in four for the Bison. Jared Stanley also scored a hat trick for Bucknell.
Week 8 Results
|Oct. 23
|Cal Tech at Chapman
|Chapman 14-9
|Cal Lutheran at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 10-8
|RV Whittier at La Verne
|Whittier 18-8
|Wagner at #16 Fordham
|Fordham 12-11 OT
|#19 Pomona-Pitzer at Occidental
|Pomona-Pitzer 16-12
|Oct. 24
|RV Cal Baptist at Santa Clara
|Cal Baptist 15-13
|Oct. 25
|Austin College at Washington & Jefferson
|Washington & Jefferson 23-20
|#17 George Washington at RV Navy
|Navy 14-8
|Air Force at #9 UC San Diego
|UC San Diego 14-9
|Julian Fraser Memorial Tournament (Santa Clara, Calif.)
|RV Cal Baptist vs. #9 Harvard
|Harvard 15-12
|#19 Brown vs. #11 Loyola Marymount
|Loyola Marymount 12-11
|#18 St. Francis Brookyln vs. Fresno Pacific
|St. Francis Brooklyn 17-9
|Oct. 26
|Cal Tech at Pomona-Pitzer
|Pomona-Pitzer 15-4
|RV Whittier at Cal Lutheran
|Whittier 11-8
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps at Redlands
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 11-10
|La Verne at Occidental
|La Verne 11-10
|#5 Pepperdine at #3 Pacific
|Pacific 15-8
|#4 UC Santa Barbara at #7 Long Beach State
|UC Santa Barbara 11-10
|Air Force at Concordia (Irvine)
|Concordia (Irvine) 13-12 OT
|CWPA Division III Eastern Championship (Bridgeville, Pa.)
|Washington & Jefferson vs. MIT
|MIT 17-8
|Johns Hopkins vs. Austin College
|Johns Hopkins 23-11
|Washington & Jefferson vs. Penn State Behrend
|Penn State Behrend 13-10
|Connecticut College vs. Austin College
|Connecticut College 13-12
|MIT vs. Penn State Behrend
|MIT 20-7
|Johns Hopkins vs. Connecticut College
|Johns Hopkins 20-14
|CWPA Division II Eastern Championship (Salem, W. Va.)
|Salem vs. McKendree
|McKendree 17-14
|Mercyhurst vs. Gannon
|Gannon 16-14 2OT
|Salem vs. Mercyhurst
|Salem 21-7
|Gannon vs. McKendree
|Gannon 21-18
|Julian Fraser Memorial Tournament (San Jose & Santa Clara, Calif.)
|#15 Bucknell vs. #11 Loyola Marymount
|Loyola Marymount 14-13
|#18 St. Francis Brooklyn vs. RV Cal Baptist
|Cal Baptist 11-10
|Fresno Pacific vs. Iona
|Fresno Pacific 12-9
|#9 Harvard at Santa Clara
|Harvard 19-17
|Chapman vs. #19 Brown
|Brown 16-11
|RV Princeton at #13 San Jose State
|San Jose State 7-6
|#15 Bucknell vs. RV Cal Baptist
|Cal Baptist 14-12 SD
|Ottawa (Arizona) vs. #18 St. Francis Brooklyn
|St. Francis Brooklyn 23-9
|RV Princeton vs. #11 Loyola Marymount
|Princeton 14-12
|Iona vs. Santa Clara
|Santa Clara 16-7
|#9 Harvard vs. #13 San Jose State
|Harvard 10-8
|Chapman vs. Ottawa (Arizona)
|Chapman 19-12
|Fresno Pacific vs. #19 Brown
|Brown 9-8
|Oct. 27
|#5 Pepperdine at #1 Stanford
|Stanford 12-11
|#8 Cal at #4 UC Santa Barbara
|UC Santa Barbara 13-10 2OT
|#2 UCLA at #14 UC Irvine
|UCLA 16-7
|CWPA Division III Eastern Championship (Bridgeville, Pa.)
|Fifth Place – Washington & Jefferson vs. Austin College
|Austin College 16-7
|Third Place – Penn State Behrend vs. Connecticut College
|Penn State Behrend 12-7
|Title Match – Johns Hopkins vs. MIT
|Johns Hopkins 16-12
|CWPA Division II Eastern Championship (Salem, W. Va.)
|McKendree vs. Mercyhurst
|Mercyhurst 16-14
|Gannon at Salem
|Gannon 14-13 OT
|Julian Fraser Memorial Tournament (San Jose & Santa Clara, Calif.)
|Ottawa (Arizona) vs. Iona
|Ottawa 15-6
|#9 Harvard vs. Chapman
|Harvard 13-6
|Fresno Pacific vs. #15 Bucknell
|Bucknell 12-7
|#19 Brown at Santa Clara
|Santa Clara 7-6
|#18 St. Francis Brooklyn at #13 San Jose State
|San Jose State 12-7
|Ottawa (Arizona) vs. RV Princeton
|Princeton 16-10
|Iona vs. Chapman
|Chapman 12-11
|#15 Bucknell at #13 San Jose State
|San Jose State 11-10 SD
|RV Princeton at Santa Clara
|Santa Clara 10-7
