2019 Florida HS 1A Roundup: District Highlights & Region Qualifiers

2019 FHSAA 1A District Championships

The pipeline to Florida’s high school state championships is flowing – we take a high-level look at qualifying meets along the way:

FHSAA Class 1A District Champions

Class 1A District Highlights

Bolles, the defending boys and girls state champs in class 1A, won handily in District 2. They swept four of the six relays overall, including all three girls relays. Defending state 500 free champ Leah DeGeorge won both distance races (1:56.51/5:06.87). Meanwhile Carly Schwab won the 100 breast in 1:05.60 – she was third at State last year.

In district 10, Joshua Zuchowski was an individual standout, winning two races by wide margins. He was 1:55.83 in the 200 IM to win by almost ten full seconds, and went 52.06 to dominate the 100 back as well. Zuchowski, a sophomore, is the defending state champ in the 100 back and was second at State in the IM last year.

His King’s Academy boys beat out Saint Andrew’s, last year’s third-place team in the 1A state meet.

In district 12, Cutler Bay’s Miguel Sierra went 51.94 to win the 100 fly – he was a B finalist at state last year and his districts time this year was only two tenths behind his state finals time last year. On the girl’s side, Cutler Bay freshman Olivia Dinehart (2:09.3 in the IM, 1:06.6 in the 100 breast) won a pair of events and could be in title contention at State.

District 1’s Trevor McGovern had a pair of top-3 finishes at state last year. The PK Yonge senior won the 200 free (1:44.50) and 100 back (53.06) at districts this year, tying with Maclay’s Wade Eastman in the latter.

Last year’s 200/100 free champ, Luke Uttley from Trinity Prep, opted for the 50 free (21.74) and 100 fly (50.77) this year, winning both in District 3. There were a lot of graduations out of both events last year, so his chances of state titles in four different events over two years look decent. His teammate Jenessa Schwarz could be a title contender in the 100 breast – she was 1:05.52 at Districts and was second in the state meet last year.

Logan Tirheimer of Tampa Prep looks like the top swimmer out of District 4 – he won both sprints in 21.27 and 46.24.