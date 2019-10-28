2019 Florida HS 2A Roundup: District Highlights & Region Qualifiers

2019 FHSAA 2A District Championships

The pipeline to Florida’s high school state championships is flowing – we take a high-level look at qualifying meets along the way:

FHSAA Class 2A District Champions

Class 2A District Highlights

In district 12, last year’s state champion Gulliver Prep girls picked right up where they left off. Defending state 50 free champ Chloe Hernandez was joined by freshman teammate Cassandra Kraft in a 1-2 sprint finish. Kraft actually won the event in 24.56 to Hernandez’s 24.89. Hernandez also won the 100 free (54.88) and Kraft the 100 back (1:00.42). Gulliver Prep swept 10 of 11 swimming events.

Gulliver Prep’s boys were the state runners-up last year in 2A. Junior Isaiah Jimenez won two events at districts this season, going 52.89 in the 100 fly and 54.85 in the 100 back.

District 11 was dominated by Pine Crest, moved up from class 1A last year, where they were fifth at state for the boys and runners-up for the girls. Senior Anna Santander swept the 200 free (1:53.88) and 100 free (52.01), with junior Rachel Botting (23.97 to win the 50 free and 52.46 for second in the 100) adding to the team’s freestyle dominance. Freshman Julia Podkoscielney won the 200 IM (2:05.19) and 100 back (57.91) and could be a state title contender, while 8th grader Sara Lin went 1:04.95 in the 100 breast – just tenths behind last year’s 2A state-winning time done by a now-graduated senior.

American Heritage’s Daniel Escobar (1:47.11/4:44.99 in winning both distance free races) looks like a state title contender in the 500. Pine Crest’s Joshua Hanks is a contender in the 100 breast (58.53) and 200 IM (1:55.19).

Meanwhile in district 10, Blair Stoneburg of Jensen Beach blasted two big wins, a 1:50.70 in the 200 free and 56.04 in the 100 fly.

Her top competition in the fly is last year’s state champ Sara Stotler out of Clay. Stotler crushed a 55.29 to win district 3, and should also be among the top state finishers in the 200 IM (2:05.39 to win her district by twenty seconds). The defending state champ in that event is Cape Coral junior Nicole Rodriguez, who went 2:09.91 to win her district handily.

Northeast senior Victor Rosado won a pair of events in district 6 – he was 1:41.83 in the 200 free and 51.63 in the 100 fly. Down the road, he should have a great showdown with Baker County’s Braeden Knight, who won district 2 in 51.65.

Estero freshman Cadence Fort was a district 6 standout, winning the 500 free (4:57.95) and 200 free (1:57.74). Another top distance swimmer was Zachary Brewer out of district 8 – he went 4:42.37 to win the 500 and is the top returner from last year’s state final.