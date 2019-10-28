Freshman Daniella Hawkins Wins Twice to Help UCLA Defeat UCSB at Home

UCLA VS. UCSB

October 25, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

SCY

Results

SCORES – UCLA 162, UCSB 100

In a match-up between the UCLA Bruins and the UCSB Gauchos, the Bruins defended home turf to come away with the win.

UCLA freshman Daniella Hawkins continued her unbeaten streak this dual meet season in the 500 and 1000 free races, winning both of those again on Friday night. After her wins against Utah earlier in the month, Hawkins set new season bests in both, first going 10:00.11 in the 1000 and then 4:54.45 in the 500. In the 1000, she came just six seconds away from her 2016 lifetime best (9:54.84).

Another freshman, Lauryn Johnson, notched her first-ever collegiate dual meet win with a 2:03.86 in the 200 fly.

Several Bruins were double winners, including seniors Amy Okada, Maisie Jameson, and Kenisha Liu. Okada won the 100 fly (54.49) and the 200 free (1:50.87), while Jameson swept the sprint free events (23.55 and 50.92) and Liu took the 200 breast (2:19.95) and 200 IM (2:03.09). Sophomore Claire Grover clocked a 1:02.78 to take the 100 breast.

Freshman Zoe Cosgrove had a huge meet for the Gauchos. She served up wins in both backstroke events, going 54.44 in the 100 to knock off UCLA rookie Sophia Kosturos (55.10) and then 1:58.70 to own the 200 by over four seconds. Cosgrove nearly snuck up for the win in the 200 IM, going 2:03.10 to finish just one hundredth behind Liu.

UCSB’s Emily Boggess had a strong meet, too. She swam to second-place finishes in the 1000 free (10:10.72) and 500 free (4:55.48) while adding a third-place finish in the 100 free (51.44).

UCLA won both relays, clocking a 1:42.92 in the 200 medley relay and then a 3:26.72 in the 400 free relay.