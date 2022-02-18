Megan Glass, Anna Peplowski Take On Doubles on Day 3 at Big Tens (HEAT SHEETS)

2022 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michigan senior Maggie MacNeil, the defending Olympic, World, NCAA, and Big Ten Champion in the 100 fly, will swim only her primary event on Thursday at the Big Ten Championships individually.

MacNeil, who broke the World Record in the 50 backstroke at last year’s Short Course World Championships, continues to tease with her potential in the 100 yard backstroke, but continues to eschew the event individually at major collegiate meets.

She did swim the 100 back in 50.58 on Thursday leading off Michigan’s 400 medley relay. Her best time is a 49.76, leading off Michigan’s 400 medley relay at last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

Two top seeds will take on a double, however. That includes MacNeil’s teammate Megan Glass, who is the 5th best swimmer in the Big Ten this season in the 200 free. She will also race in the 100 fly. Glass was a 5-time YMCA National Champion in the 100 fly in high school, though she was better in the 200 free in her freshman season at Michigan. She placed 4th at last year’s Big Ten Championships in the 200 free and 10th in the 100 fly.

The 100 fly comes first in that double.

Indiana freshman Anna Peplowski will also take on a double, swimming the 200 free and 100 back. She ranks 4th in the 200 free in the Big Ten this season (though she’s seeded first in the meet) and 8th in the 100 back.

Other Notable Scratches:

Michigan’s Letitia Sim has dropped the 100 fly (7th in the Big Ten) in favor of the 100 breast (2nd in the Big Ten).

has dropped the 100 fly (7th in the Big Ten) in favor of the 100 breast (2nd in the Big Ten). Ohio State senior Sally Tafuto has chosen the 200 free, where she’s the 20th seed, over the 400 IM, where she would be the 10th seed. Tafuto, the 2021 Big Ten Champion in the 500 free, also made this choice last year, where she placed 9th in the 200 free. She was just 5th in the 500 free on Thursday at Big Tens.

has chosen the 200 free, where she’s the 20th seed, over the 400 IM, where she would be the 10th seed. Tafuto, the 2021 Big Ten Champion in the 500 free, also made this choice last year, where she placed 9th in the 200 free. She was just 5th in the 500 free on Thursday at Big Tens. Leah Baker, the 9th-best swimmer in the 100 breaststroke in the Big Ten this season, isn’t entered in the event. She also didn’t race on Thursday.

Team Scores After Day 2