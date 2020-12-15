McKeown Throws Down 2:08.2 200 IM/2:05.1 200 Back Double

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 of the 2020 Queensland Championships brought the heat once again, with key players to the tune of Emma McKeon, Cameron McEvoy and Kaylee McKeown in the water.

The latter already did major damage at this meet, putting up an Australian national record in the women’s 100m back en route to becoming the 2nd fastest performer ever worldwide. McKeown also laid down a massive PB in the 400m IM that same night to become Australia’s 2nd fastest woman all-time. You can review those big-time swims in the recaps above.

Today, McKeown took on the 200m IM/200m back double, wreaking havoc across both.

In the former, she hit a new personal best of 2:08.23. That hacked more than a second off of her previous career-swiftest and established a new All Comers Record. You can read more about her achievement in this event here.

But the USC Spartan was far from finished, as she took on the 200m back event before the same session was through. Roaring to the wall first, McKeown crushed a winning effort of 2:05.16, beating the field by over two and a half seconds.

It was just last month that McKeown established the fastest time of her career and a new Australian national record in a menacing 2:04.49. That time rendered the teen as the 3rd quickest swimmer in history, situated only behind Regan Smith and Missy Franklin, both of the United States.

McKeown earned silver in the 200m back at the 2019 World Championships behind World Record Smith, with the Aussie producing a then-solid outing of 2:06.26. Flash forward to late 2020 and McKeown has already obliterated that with her aforementioned 2:04.49 while reinforcing her prowess with the 2:05.16 tonight after her 200m IM.

In its own right, the 2:05.16 ranks among the top 10 performances all-time, worldwide.

Splits for both of McKeown’s swims tonight are as follows:

2:08.23 200m IM

2:05.16 200m Back