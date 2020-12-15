NCAA A Cut Roundup: Texas Leads Both Women’s & Men’s Qualifiers

It’s been an odd fall semester of NCAA swimming, but that hasn’t stopped the nation’s top college swimmers from scorching some early fast times. Today, we’re taking a look at which athletes have already locked in NCAA invites, and later today, we’ll look at which athletes are in good position to earn invites without A cuts.
The NCAA selection process is a bit complex. The most-simplified version is that athletes who hit “A” cuts are automatically qualified for the meet. They can also add second and third events where they have “B” cuts.
The remaining “B” cuts are slowly added to the NCAA invite list based on national ranks as of March. So the athlete listed below with “A” cuts are effectively locked in for NCAA qualifying and could skip resting for their conference meets.
Current NCAA A Cuts
Each of these athletes is automatically qualified for the NCAA Championships:
Women
|Event
|Name
|Year
|Team
|Time
|Meet
|50 Freestyle SCY Female
|Douglass, Kate
|SO
|Virginia
|21.42
|
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
|100 Freestyle SCY Female
|Douglass, Kate
|SO
|Virginia
|46.86
|
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
|200 Freestyle SCY Female
|Madden, Paige
|SR
|Virginia
|1:42.39
|
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
|500 Freestyle SCY Female
|Madden, Paige
|SR
|Virginia
|4:33.09
|
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
|500 Freestyle SCY Female
|Pfeifer, Evie
|SR
|Texas
|4:35.73
|
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
|100 Backstroke SCY Female
|Berkoff, Katharine
|SO
|NC State
|50.40
|
2020 UNC “Janis Hape Dowd” Invite
|100 Backstroke SCY Female
|White, Rhyan
|JR
|Alabama
|50.45
|
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
|200 Backstroke SCY Female
|White, Rhyan
|JR
|Alabama
|1:49.30
|
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
|200 Backstroke SCY Female
|Stadden, Isabelle
|FR
|California
|1:49.77
|
2020 Stanford Invite
|200 Backstroke SCY Female
|Berkoff, Katharine
|SO
|NC State
|1:50.20
|
2020 UNC “Janis Hape Dowd” Invite
|100 Breaststroke SCY Female
|Elendt, Anna
|FR
|Texas
|58.06
|
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
|100 Breaststroke SCY Female
|McSharry, Mona
|FR
|Tennessee
|58.28
|
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
|100 Breaststroke SCY Female
|Hartman, Zoie
|SO
|Georgia
|58.34
|
2020 UGA Fall Invitational
|200 Breaststroke SCY Female
|Elendt, Anna
|FR
|Texas
|2:06.04
|
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
|200 Breaststroke SCY Female
|Hartman, Zoie
|SO
|Georgia
|2:06.34
|
2020 UGA Fall Invitational
|200 Breaststroke SCY Female
|Walsh, Alex
|FR
|Virginia
|2:06.72
|
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
|200 Breaststroke SCY Female
|Dellatorre, Danielle
|SR
|Georgia
|2:06.81
|
2020 UGA Fall Invitational
|100 Butterfly SCY Female
|Douglass, Kate
|SO
|Virginia
|49.73
|
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
|100 Butterfly SCY Female
|Bray, Olivia
|FR
|Texas
|50.37
|
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
|200 Butterfly SCY Female
|Bray, Olivia
|FR
|Texas
|1:52.85
|
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
|200 Butterfly SCY Female
|Pash, Kelly
|SO
|Texas
|1:53.18
|
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
|200 Individual Medley SCY Female
|Douglass, Kate
|SO
|Virginia
|1:50.92
|
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
|400 Individual Medley SCY Female
|Forde, Brooke
|SR
|Stanford
|4:02.90
|
2020 Stanford Invite
Men
|Event
|Name
|Year
|Team
|Time
|Meet
|100 Freestyle SCY Male
|Krueger, Daniel
|JR
|Texas
|41.48
|
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
|200 Freestyle SCY Male
|Kibler, Drew
|JR
|Texas
|1:30.57
|
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
|500 Freestyle SCY Male
|Kibler, Drew
|JR
|Texas
|4:08.26
|
2020 ST TEX First Chance Invit
|500 Freestyle SCY Male
|Magahey, Jake
|FR
|Georgia
|4:10.48
|
2020 UGA Fall Invitational
|500 Freestyle SCY Male
|Theall, Mark
|SR
|Texas A&M
|4:10.67
|
2020 Art Adamson Invitational
|500 Freestyle SCY Male
|Smith, Kieran
|JR
|Florida
|4:11.08
|
2020 Auburn Fall Invitational
|1650 Freestyle SCY Male
|Magahey, Jake
|FR
|Georgia
|14:33.78
|
2020 UGA Fall Invitational
|1650 Freestyle SCY Male
|Finke, Bobby
|JR
|Florida
|14:34.27
|
2020 Auburn Fall Invitational
|100 Backstroke SCY Male
|Casas, Shaine
|JR
|Texas A&M
|43.87
|
2020 Art Adamson Invitational
|200 Backstroke SCY Male
|Casas, Shaine
|JR
|Texas A&M
|1:36.54
|
2020 ST TEX First Chance Invit
|100 Breaststroke SCY Male
|Olson, Tanner
|SR
|Texas A&M
|51.39
|
2020 Art Adamson Invitational
|100 Breaststroke SCY Male
|Whitley, Reece
|JR
|California
|51.54
|
2020 California vs Stanford Men
|100 Breaststroke SCY Male
|Corbeau, Caspar
|SO
|Texas
|51.57*
|
2020 Rotterdam Qual
|100 Breaststroke SCY Male
|Somov, Evgenii
|SR
|Louisville
|51.63
|
2020 KY UofL Invitational
|200 Breaststroke SCY Male
|Whitley, Reece
|JR
|California
|1:48.53
|
2020 California vs Stanford Men
|200 Breaststroke SCY Male
|Corbeau, Caspar
|SO
|Texas
|1:51.59*
|
2020 Rotterdam Qual
|200 Breaststroke SCY Male
|Roy, Daniel
|JR
|Stanford
|1:51.64
|
2020 Stanford Invite
|200 Breaststroke SCY Male
|Somov, Evgenii
|SR
|Louisville
|1:52.22
|
2020 KY UofL Invitational
|100 Butterfly SCY Male
|Murphy, Camden
|SR
|Georgia
|44.89
|
2020 UGA Fall Invitational
|100 Butterfly SCY Male
|Jiang, Alvin
|SR
|Texas
|44.97
|
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
|200 Butterfly SCY Male
|Pomajevich, Sam
|SR
|Texas
|1:39.19
|
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
|200 Butterfly SCY Male
|Casas, Shaine
|JR
|Texas A&M
|1:39.23
|
2020 Texas A&M v TCU
|200 Butterfly SCY Male
|Julian, Trenton
|SR
|California
|1:39.93
|
2020 California vs Stanford Men
|200 Butterfly SCY Male
|Urlando, Luca
|FR
|Georgia
|1:40.67
|
2020 UGA Fall Invitational
|200 Individual Medley SCY Male
|Casas, Shaine
|JR
|Texas A&M
|1:38.95
|
2020 Art Adamson Invitational
|400 Individual Medley SCY Male
|Foster, Carson
|FR
|Texas
|3:35.27
|
2020 ST TEX First Chance Invit
|400 Individual Medley SCY Male
|Casas, Shaine
|JR
|Texas A&M
|3:38.22
|
2020 ST TEX First Chance Invit
By Team:
That list includes 14 women and 18 women representing 11 schools. Here’s the automatic qualifier breakdown by team:
Women:
- Texas – 4
- Virginia – 3
- Georgia – 2
- Alabama / California / NC State / Stanford / Tennessee – 1 each
Men:
- Texas – 6
- Texas A&M / Georgia – 3 each
- —
- California / Florida – 2 each
- —
- Louisville / Stanford – 1 each
So Kate Douglass is already qualified in more events that she can swim at the meet. Casual.
How does UVA not have 100 A cuts already? Not even the most in the NCAA?
How do Corbeau’s converted swims count?