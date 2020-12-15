Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA A Cut Roundup: Texas Leads Both Women’s & Men’s Qualifiers

It’s been an odd fall semester of NCAA swimming, but that hasn’t stopped the nation’s top college swimmers from scorching some early fast times. Today, we’re taking a look at which athletes have already locked in NCAA invites, and later today, we’ll look at which athletes are in good position to earn invites without A cuts.

The NCAA selection process is a bit complex. The most-simplified version is that athletes who hit “A” cuts are automatically qualified for the meet. They can also add second and third events where they have “B” cuts.

The remaining “B” cuts are slowly added to the NCAA invite list based on national ranks as of March. So the athlete listed below with “A” cuts are effectively locked in for NCAA qualifying and could skip resting for their conference meets.

Current NCAA A Cuts

Each of these athletes is automatically qualified for the NCAA Championships:

Women

Event Name Year Team Time Meet
50 Freestyle SCY Female Douglass, Kate SO Virginia 21.42
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
100 Freestyle SCY Female Douglass, Kate SO Virginia 46.86
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
200 Freestyle SCY Female Madden, Paige SR Virginia 1:42.39
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
500 Freestyle SCY Female Madden, Paige SR Virginia 4:33.09
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
500 Freestyle SCY Female Pfeifer, Evie SR Texas 4:35.73
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
100 Backstroke SCY Female Berkoff, Katharine SO NC State 50.40
2020 UNC “Janis Hape Dowd” Invite
100 Backstroke SCY Female White, Rhyan JR Alabama 50.45
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
200 Backstroke SCY Female White, Rhyan JR Alabama 1:49.30
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
200 Backstroke SCY Female Stadden, Isabelle FR California 1:49.77
2020 Stanford Invite
200 Backstroke SCY Female Berkoff, Katharine SO NC State 1:50.20
2020 UNC “Janis Hape Dowd” Invite
100 Breaststroke SCY Female Elendt, Anna FR Texas 58.06
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
100 Breaststroke SCY Female McSharry, Mona FR Tennessee 58.28
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
100 Breaststroke SCY Female Hartman, Zoie SO Georgia 58.34
2020 UGA Fall Invitational
200 Breaststroke SCY Female Elendt, Anna FR Texas 2:06.04
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
200 Breaststroke SCY Female Hartman, Zoie SO Georgia 2:06.34
2020 UGA Fall Invitational
200 Breaststroke SCY Female Walsh, Alex FR Virginia 2:06.72
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
200 Breaststroke SCY Female Dellatorre, Danielle SR Georgia 2:06.81
2020 UGA Fall Invitational
100 Butterfly SCY Female Douglass, Kate SO Virginia 49.73
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
100 Butterfly SCY Female Bray, Olivia FR Texas 50.37
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
200 Butterfly SCY Female Bray, Olivia FR Texas 1:52.85
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
200 Butterfly SCY Female Pash, Kelly SO Texas 1:53.18
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
200 Individual Medley SCY Female Douglass, Kate SO Virginia 1:50.92
2020 UT Double Dual Finals
400 Individual Medley SCY Female Forde, Brooke SR Stanford 4:02.90
2020 Stanford Invite

Men

Event Name Year Team Time Meet
100 Freestyle SCY Male Krueger, Daniel JR Texas 41.48
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
200 Freestyle SCY Male Kibler, Drew JR Texas 1:30.57
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
500 Freestyle SCY Male Kibler, Drew JR Texas 4:08.26
2020 ST TEX First Chance Invit
500 Freestyle SCY Male Magahey, Jake FR Georgia 4:10.48
2020 UGA Fall Invitational
500 Freestyle SCY Male Theall, Mark SR Texas A&M 4:10.67
2020 Art Adamson Invitational
500 Freestyle SCY Male Smith, Kieran JR Florida 4:11.08
2020 Auburn Fall Invitational
1650 Freestyle SCY Male Magahey, Jake FR Georgia 14:33.78
2020 UGA Fall Invitational
1650 Freestyle SCY Male Finke, Bobby JR Florida 14:34.27
2020 Auburn Fall Invitational
100 Backstroke SCY Male Casas, Shaine JR Texas A&M 43.87
2020 Art Adamson Invitational
200 Backstroke SCY Male Casas, Shaine JR Texas A&M 1:36.54
2020 ST TEX First Chance Invit
100 Breaststroke SCY Male Olson, Tanner SR Texas A&M 51.39
2020 Art Adamson Invitational
100 Breaststroke SCY Male Whitley, Reece JR California 51.54
2020 California vs Stanford Men
100 Breaststroke SCY Male Corbeau, Caspar SO Texas 51.57*
2020 Rotterdam Qual
100 Breaststroke SCY Male Somov, Evgenii SR Louisville 51.63
2020 KY UofL Invitational
200 Breaststroke SCY Male Whitley, Reece JR California 1:48.53
2020 California vs Stanford Men
200 Breaststroke SCY Male Corbeau, Caspar SO Texas 1:51.59*
2020 Rotterdam Qual
200 Breaststroke SCY Male Roy, Daniel JR Stanford 1:51.64
2020 Stanford Invite
200 Breaststroke SCY Male Somov, Evgenii SR Louisville 1:52.22
2020 KY UofL Invitational
100 Butterfly SCY Male Murphy, Camden SR Georgia 44.89
2020 UGA Fall Invitational
100 Butterfly SCY Male Jiang, Alvin SR Texas 44.97
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
200 Butterfly SCY Male Pomajevich, Sam SR Texas 1:39.19
2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
200 Butterfly SCY Male Casas, Shaine JR Texas A&M 1:39.23
2020 Texas A&M v TCU
200 Butterfly SCY Male Julian, Trenton SR California 1:39.93
2020 California vs Stanford Men
200 Butterfly SCY Male Urlando, Luca FR Georgia 1:40.67
2020 UGA Fall Invitational
200 Individual Medley SCY Male Casas, Shaine JR Texas A&M 1:38.95
2020 Art Adamson Invitational
400 Individual Medley SCY Male Foster, Carson FR Texas 3:35.27
2020 ST TEX First Chance Invit
400 Individual Medley SCY Male Casas, Shaine JR Texas A&M 3:38.22
2020 ST TEX First Chance Invit

By Team:

That list includes 14 women and 18 women representing 11 schools. Here’s the automatic qualifier breakdown by team:

Women:

  1. Texas – 4
  2. Virginia – 3
  3. Georgia – 2
  4. Alabama / California / NC State / Stanford / Tennessee – 1 each

Men:

  1. Texas – 6
  2. Texas A&M / Georgia – 3 each
  4. California / Florida – 2 each
  6. Louisville / Stanford – 1 each

DMSWIM
1 hour ago

So Kate Douglass is already qualified in more events that she can swim at the meet. Casual.

Swimfan
Reply to  DMSWIM
1 hour ago

How does UVA not have 100 A cuts already? Not even the most in the NCAA?

swimfan210_
34 seconds ago

How do Corbeau’s converted swims count?

