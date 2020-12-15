NCAA A Cut Roundup: Texas Leads Both Women’s & Men’s Qualifiers

It’s been an odd fall semester of NCAA swimming, but that hasn’t stopped the nation’s top college swimmers from scorching some early fast times. Today, we’re taking a look at which athletes have already locked in NCAA invites, and later today, we’ll look at which athletes are in good position to earn invites without A cuts.

The NCAA selection process is a bit complex. The most-simplified version is that athletes who hit “A” cuts are automatically qualified for the meet. They can also add second and third events where they have “B” cuts.

The remaining “B” cuts are slowly added to the NCAA invite list based on national ranks as of March. So the athlete listed below with “A” cuts are effectively locked in for NCAA qualifying and could skip resting for their conference meets.

Current NCAA A Cuts

Each of these athletes is automatically qualified for the NCAA Championships:

Women

Event Name Year Team Time Meet 50 Freestyle SCY Female Douglass, Kate SO Virginia 21.42 2020 UT Double Dual Finals 100 Freestyle SCY Female Douglass, Kate SO Virginia 46.86 2020 UT Double Dual Finals 200 Freestyle SCY Female Madden, Paige SR Virginia 1:42.39 2020 UT Double Dual Finals 500 Freestyle SCY Female Madden, Paige SR Virginia 4:33.09 2020 UT Double Dual Finals 500 Freestyle SCY Female Pfeifer, Evie SR Texas 4:35.73 2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite 100 Backstroke SCY Female Berkoff, Katharine SO NC State 50.40 2020 UNC “Janis Hape Dowd” Invite 100 Backstroke SCY Female White, Rhyan JR Alabama 50.45 2020 UT Double Dual Finals 200 Backstroke SCY Female White, Rhyan JR Alabama 1:49.30 2020 UT Double Dual Finals 200 Backstroke SCY Female Stadden, Isabelle FR California 1:49.77 2020 Stanford Invite 200 Backstroke SCY Female Berkoff, Katharine SO NC State 1:50.20 2020 UNC “Janis Hape Dowd” Invite 100 Breaststroke SCY Female Elendt, Anna FR Texas 58.06 2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite 100 Breaststroke SCY Female McSharry, Mona FR Tennessee 58.28 2020 UT Double Dual Finals 100 Breaststroke SCY Female Hartman, Zoie SO Georgia 58.34 2020 UGA Fall Invitational 200 Breaststroke SCY Female Elendt, Anna FR Texas 2:06.04 2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite 200 Breaststroke SCY Female Hartman, Zoie SO Georgia 2:06.34 2020 UGA Fall Invitational 200 Breaststroke SCY Female Walsh, Alex FR Virginia 2:06.72 2020 UT Double Dual Finals 200 Breaststroke SCY Female Dellatorre, Danielle SR Georgia 2:06.81 2020 UGA Fall Invitational 100 Butterfly SCY Female Douglass, Kate SO Virginia 49.73 2020 UT Double Dual Finals 100 Butterfly SCY Female Bray, Olivia FR Texas 50.37 2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite 200 Butterfly SCY Female Bray, Olivia FR Texas 1:52.85 2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite 200 Butterfly SCY Female Pash, Kelly SO Texas 1:53.18 2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite 200 Individual Medley SCY Female Douglass, Kate SO Virginia 1:50.92 2020 UT Double Dual Finals 400 Individual Medley SCY Female Forde, Brooke SR Stanford 4:02.90 2020 Stanford Invite

Men

Event Name Year Team Time Meet 100 Freestyle SCY Male Krueger, Daniel JR Texas 41.48 2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite 200 Freestyle SCY Male Kibler, Drew JR Texas 1:30.57 2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite 500 Freestyle SCY Male Kibler, Drew JR Texas 4:08.26 2020 ST TEX First Chance Invit 500 Freestyle SCY Male Magahey, Jake FR Georgia 4:10.48 2020 UGA Fall Invitational 500 Freestyle SCY Male Theall, Mark SR Texas A&M 4:10.67 2020 Art Adamson Invitational 500 Freestyle SCY Male Smith, Kieran JR Florida 4:11.08 2020 Auburn Fall Invitational 1650 Freestyle SCY Male Magahey, Jake FR Georgia 14:33.78 2020 UGA Fall Invitational 1650 Freestyle SCY Male Finke, Bobby JR Florida 14:34.27 2020 Auburn Fall Invitational 100 Backstroke SCY Male Casas, Shaine JR Texas A&M 43.87 2020 Art Adamson Invitational 200 Backstroke SCY Male Casas, Shaine JR Texas A&M 1:36.54 2020 ST TEX First Chance Invit 100 Breaststroke SCY Male Olson, Tanner SR Texas A&M 51.39 2020 Art Adamson Invitational 100 Breaststroke SCY Male Whitley, Reece JR California 51.54 2020 California vs Stanford Men 100 Breaststroke SCY Male Corbeau, Caspar SO Texas 51.57* 2020 Rotterdam Qual 100 Breaststroke SCY Male Somov, Evgenii SR Louisville 51.63 2020 KY UofL Invitational 200 Breaststroke SCY Male Whitley, Reece JR California 1:48.53 2020 California vs Stanford Men 200 Breaststroke SCY Male Corbeau, Caspar SO Texas 1:51.59* 2020 Rotterdam Qual 200 Breaststroke SCY Male Roy, Daniel JR Stanford 1:51.64 2020 Stanford Invite 200 Breaststroke SCY Male Somov, Evgenii SR Louisville 1:52.22 2020 KY UofL Invitational 100 Butterfly SCY Male Murphy, Camden SR Georgia 44.89 2020 UGA Fall Invitational 100 Butterfly SCY Male Jiang, Alvin SR Texas 44.97 2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite 200 Butterfly SCY Male Pomajevich, Sam SR Texas 1:39.19 2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite 200 Butterfly SCY Male Casas, Shaine JR Texas A&M 1:39.23 2020 Texas A&M v TCU 200 Butterfly SCY Male Julian, Trenton SR California 1:39.93 2020 California vs Stanford Men 200 Butterfly SCY Male Urlando, Luca FR Georgia 1:40.67 2020 UGA Fall Invitational 200 Individual Medley SCY Male Casas, Shaine JR Texas A&M 1:38.95 2020 Art Adamson Invitational 400 Individual Medley SCY Male Foster, Carson FR Texas 3:35.27 2020 ST TEX First Chance Invit 400 Individual Medley SCY Male Casas, Shaine JR Texas A&M 3:38.22 2020 ST TEX First Chance Invit

By Team:

That list includes 14 women and 18 women representing 11 schools. Here’s the automatic qualifier breakdown by team:

Women:

Texas – 4 Virginia – 3 Georgia – 2 Alabama / California / NC State / Stanford / Tennessee – 1 each

Men: