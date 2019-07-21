2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINA has released the women’s 4×100 relay finals lineups with the first medal/semifinals session less than an hour away. After prelims, Australia leads the way in lane with with Canada and Sweden on either side of them. The USA women will swim in lane 6 after finishing fourth in prelims.

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay Final Lineups:

China (Yang, Zhu, Wu, Wang) Japan (Aoki, Sato, Shirai, Omoto) Sweden (Sjostrom, Coleman, L. Hansson, S. Hansson) Australia (B. Campbell, Throssell, McKeon, C. Campbell) Canada (Sanchez, Ruck, Oleksiak, MacNeil) USA (Comerford, Weitzeil, Dahlia, Manuel) Netherlands (Busch, Kromowidjojo, Toussaint, Heemskerk) Germany (Steiger, Mrozinski, Roos, Bruhn)

Australia

As expected, Emma McKeon will join the green and gold as she is a major contender to snatch up multiple medals at this World championships meet. The Campbell sisters as always will be double trouble for the Aussies, with Bronte leading off and Cate bringing the Aussies home. Butterflier Brianna Throssell has also be utilized from prelims after throwing down a 53.66 split.

Canada

NCAA runner-up Taylor Ruck will replace Rebecca Smith for the Canadians as she will be joined by butterflier Maggie MacNeil, defending Olympic champ Penny Oleksiak, and sprint-ace Kayla Sanchez.

Sweden

Breaststroker Sophie Hansson has replaced Hanna Eriksson for the Swedish relay. Sarah Sjostrom‘s lead-off for Sweden will be ever-so-important as she will be vital to cushion Michelle Coleman, Louise Hansson, and S. Hansson.

USA

US National runner-up Mallory Comerford and Olympic champion Simone Manuel will lead-off and anchor the Americans. Abbey Weitzeil will be the only returning member of the prelims quartet as butterflier Kelsi Dahlia will represent the stars and stripes in the final. Margo Geer was the second-fastest prelims swimmer with a 53.67, yet Dahlia has been a proven relay asset as she is part of the 4×100 medley relay world record team.