McKendree Signs Polish National Team Backstroker Patryk Rożenek for 2021-22

Patryk Rożenek from Radlin, Poland has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at Division II powerhouse McKendree University beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I am truly happy to announce that I have committed to continue my swimming and academic career at McKendree university, I am excited to work with new coaches and meet such an amazing team, I am thankful to my parents, coaches and friends for their support during this path, Go Bearcats!”

Rozenek trains with SK Górnik Radlin and has been a member of the Polish National Team since 2017. At the Polish Winter Championships (25m) in 2018 he won a junior national (U16) title in the 200 back with 2:00.56 and was a silver medalist in the 100 back (55.51) and 50 back (25.61).

At Polish Winter Championships (25m) in December 2019, he came in 3rd in the U18 category in the 100 back (53.87), 4th in the 200 back (1.58.93) and 4th in the 50 back (25.33). His 100 back time, the 13th-fastest junior performance in Polish history, qualified him to participate in the national team training camp to prepare for European Junior Championships.

In December 2020 he earned a trio of bronze medals at Polish Junior National Winter Championships in the 17-18 200 back (1.57.63), 100 back (53.84) and 50 back (24.89). In August 2020 he competed at Grand Prix in Slovenia with the Polish National Team and placed 4th in the LCM 50 back (Open category) with 27.78.

Best SCM times (converted):

50 back – 24.89 (22.42)

100 back – 53.83 (48.49)

200 back – 1:57.63 (1:45.97)

Rozenek’s best converted times in the 100 back and 200 back would have both scored at the 2019 NCAA Division II Championships, where McKendree placed 8th in the men’s meet. The Bearcats were leading in the team standings in 2020 after a day and a half of competition, but the NCAA canceled the remainder of the meet due to COVID. He will overlap two years with the Bearcats’ top backstroker, DaVante Carey.

