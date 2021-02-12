Daily Swim Coach Workout #345

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Monday/Tuesday PM [11/30/20, 12/1/20]
PPP [5/11-4/10 Days Out!]
Plan/Process/Positiv/Prepared!
4×100 free dpc count @1:30
4×75 sc-dr-Swimmimg stroke [email protected] shooters+3 bobs
4×50 k/dr @kim
4×25 o=pullouts e=b/o @kim
4×25 walk around races
10×50 drop breath paddles
8×50 kick @1:00 ch, o=mod best no e=FA!
Finz
4×50 u/o porpoise flow form @1:00
6×25 max velocity o=shooter e=b/o @:45
3×100 kr/kL/k bk mod/ 25 MAX! @1:40
Pull
4×175 [100 flow g2/75 B g3-5]@2:40
5×50 stroke build
4×25 walk around race or burst
4×25 recovery
broken 100 choice race (or 200)
6×100
[[email protected]+:10/[email protected]+:20/[email protected]+:30] all flow form
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
