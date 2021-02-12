Daily Swim Coach Workout #345

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Monday/Tuesday PM [11/30/20, 12/1/20]

PPP [5/11-4/10 Days Out!]

Plan/Process/Positiv/Prepared!

4×100 free dpc count @1:30

4×75 sc-dr-Swimmimg stroke [email protected] shooters+3 bobs

4×50 k/dr @kim

4×25 o=pullouts e=b/o @kim

4×25 walk around races

10×50 drop breath paddles

8×50 kick @1:00 ch, o=mod best no e=FA!

Finz

4×50 u/o porpoise flow form @1:00

6×25 max velocity o=shooter e=b/o @:45

3×100 kr/kL/k bk mod/ 25 MAX! @1:40



Pull

4×175 [100 flow g2/75 B g3-5]@2:40

5×50 stroke build

4×25 walk around race or burst

4×25 recovery

broken 100 choice race (or 200)

6×100

[[email protected]+:10/[email protected]+:20/[email protected]+:30] all flow form

