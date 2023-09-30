Matt Richards Headlines 2023-24 Swim Wales National Squad

Courtesy: Swim Wales

Swim Wales has confirmed the National Swimming and Para Swimming Squads for the 2023/24 season.

A total of 121 athletes have been selected across the performance pathway for the upcoming season, with 16 of these earning a place on the Swim Wales National Elite Squad, which comprises of the top-level Welsh athletes competing at senior international level.

Olympic gold medallist and reigning 200m Freestyle and 4x200m Freestyle Relay world champion Matt Richards is included in a National Elite Squad that also includes World Para Swimming Championships silver medallist Rhys Darbey, and bronze medallists from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games Medi Harris and Lily Rice.

British distance star Daniel Jervis returns for the new season alongside fellow Tokyo Olympians Kieran Bird, Harriet Jones and open water specialist Hector Pardoe. Tyler Melbourne-Smith has gained selection after he continued his impressive development with two gold medals at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad & Tobago, and multiple Welsh Butterfly record holder Lewis Fraser is included among a talented senior group.

Another 105 athletes have earned their places on the Swim Wales National Elite Transition Squads, Swim Wales Youth and Senior Performance Squads and Swim Wales Performance Foundations Squads.

The Swim Wales National Squad Programme is an inclusive and progressive pathway for swimmers and para-swimmers designed to develop the athlete, person and performer holistically. Specifically, the programme aims to provide appropriate and progressive training and education in relation to the development of key performance skills, knowledge and behaviours including:

• World Class stroke technique and race skills

• Swimming specific physical and physiological development

• Race preparation, execution and tactics

• Winning behaviours

• Athlete well-being

• Performance lifestyle

• Performance nutrition, anti-doping and safe supplementation

Swim Wales National Performance Director Ross Nicholas said: “‘It is with great pleasure that we announce these selections for the coming season. Congratulations to each and every athlete who has easrned selection following last season’s performances, from our returning world class athletes, to those getting their first exposure to a high performance environment.

“The Swim Wales Performance Team and National Team Coaches are always striving to further improve the education, training and experiences that we provide through the different levels of the National Programme.

We’ve worked hard to create an environment where athletes can thrive and achieve their potential, and we hope the opportunities we will provide during the 2023/24 season will help them to continue to develop their skills and achieve their goals.”