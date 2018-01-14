Matt Grevers is Still Looking for the Perfect Race (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
MEN’S 50 BACK – 3 ROUNDS:
- Pro Swim Series Record: Junya Koga, 24.74, Charlotte 2015
WINNER: MATT GREVERS – 24.81
- Round 1: Matt Grevers used his long reach to take the win in 25.20 over Nicholas Pyle (25.39). Justin Ress (25.40) and Jacob Pebley (25.50) were the next 2 into the semis.
- Round 2: Ress and Grevers reached for the wall almost simultaneously in 25.10 and 25.11 respectively.
- Round 3: Grevers had the final say with his 24.81 for the win, while Ress touched in 25.04.
