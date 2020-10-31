Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Matsumoto Becomes First JPN Man Under 1:42 In SCM 200 Free

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 5

World Championships silver medalist Katsuhiro (Katsuo) Matsumoto fired off a new Japanese national record en route to taking the men’s SCM 200 free in ISL Match #5 here in Budapest.

Representing the Tokyo Frog Kings, Matsumoto crushed the only sub-1:42 time of the field, in fact, the only sub-1:42 time for a Japanese man ever, stopping the clock in a stellar 1:41.77. That held off fellow World Championships medalist in the LCM 200 free Duncan Scott of London Roar. Scott touched less than half a second behind in 1:42.02.

Splits for Matsumoto’s big-time effort here included 49.03 on the way out followed by 52.74 to wind up on top with 1:41.77, giving the Frog Kings a much-needed 10 points. The man’s outing here also checks-in as the top time in the ISL for season 2.

As for his national record, Matsumoto’s sub-1:42 here overtakes his own national standard of 1:42.10, a mark he produced just a couple of weeks ago at the Japan Short Course Championships.

