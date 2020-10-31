Andi Murez Breaks Israel Record in 200 Free by a Full Second

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 5

American-born and Israeli-representing freestyler Andi Murez has broken another National Record swimming on day 2 of Match 5 of the 2020 International Swimming League season.

She swam a 1:53.58 to win the women’s 200 free on Saturday, which takes more than a second off her best time in the event, which was also the previous National Record. Her old best time, and national record, swim was a 1:54.67 done at the 2017 World Cup stop in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Split Comparison:

Andi Murez Andi Murez Old Record New Record 50m 27.00 26.95 100m 29.44 28.63 150m 29.13 28.67 200m 29.10 29.33 Final Time 1:54.67 1:53.58

Murez, whose times progression had flat-lined for a few years coming into 2020, has exploded in season 2 of the ISL. Joining a deep LA Current sprint group that includes Beryl Gastaldello and Abbey Weitzeil, Murez made her ISL debut in 2020 after being on the Current roster last season but never racing.

While this is her first individual win, she has twice broken the 100 free Israeli Record. After a 51.69 on a relay-start-split in the women’s 400 free relay on Friday, which is her fastest split of the season by more than 2-tenths, she was lined up for a breakthrough in this race.