Andi Murez Grabs Back 100 Free Israeli Record after Gorbenko Broke it Saturday

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 3
- Saturday, October 24: 12 PM – 2 PM Local Time (6 AM – 8 AM Eastern, 7 PM – 9 PM Japan Time)
- Sunday, October 25: 5 PM – 7 PM Local Time (12 PM – 2 PM Eastern, 1 AM – 3 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- Teams: Toronto Titans, Tokyo Frog Kings, Aqua Centurions, LA Current
LA Current swimmer Andi Murez has snatched-back the Isareli National Record in the women’s 100 meter freestyle, thanks to a 52.26 in the 100 free. That breaks the old record of 52.36 that her countrymate, and LA Current teammate, Anastasia Gorbenko did on Saturday on a relay leadoff.
Murez set up her record swim on Sunday with a very fast 51.97 relay split on Saturday, which was the 2nd-best split on a flying start in that relay.
The 28-year old Murez took a page out of her young teammate Gorbenko’s playbook and found some new front-end speed. Coming into this weekend, that was not a common effort for either swimmer, but that aggressive front-end has served them both well so far.
|ANDI MUREZ
|ANASTASIA GORBENKO
|ANDI MUREZ
|New Israeli Record
|Old Israeli Record
|
Older Israeli Record
|50 free
|25.08
|25.18
|25.51
|100 free
|27.18
|27.18
|27.2
|Total Time
|52.26
|52.36
|52.71
Murez’s LA Current teammate Beryl Gastaldello won the race in 51.71, while Tokyo’s Catie DeLoof was 2nd in 52.20.
I remember her at Stanford years ago. She was an important member of her team, but hardly the star. Impressive to see what an older swimmer sticking with it can do.