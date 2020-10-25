Andi Murez Grabs Back 100 Free Israeli Record after Gorbenko Broke it Saturday

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 3

LA Current swimmer Andi Murez has snatched-back the Isareli National Record in the women’s 100 meter freestyle, thanks to a 52.26 in the 100 free. That breaks the old record of 52.36 that her countrymate, and LA Current teammate, Anastasia Gorbenko did on Saturday on a relay leadoff.

Murez set up her record swim on Sunday with a very fast 51.97 relay split on Saturday, which was the 2nd-best split on a flying start in that relay.

The 28-year old Murez took a page out of her young teammate Gorbenko’s playbook and found some new front-end speed. Coming into this weekend, that was not a common effort for either swimmer, but that aggressive front-end has served them both well so far.

ANDI MUREZ ANASTASIA GORBENKO ANDI MUREZ New Israeli Record Old Israeli Record Older Israeli Record 50 free 25.08 25.18 25.51 100 free 27.18 27.18 27.2 Total Time 52.26 52.36 52.71

Murez’s LA Current teammate Beryl Gastaldello won the race in 51.71, while Tokyo’s Catie DeLoof was 2nd in 52.20.