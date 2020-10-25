Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Andi Murez Grabs Back 100 Free Israeli Record after Gorbenko Broke it Saturday

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 3

LA Current swimmer Andi Murez has snatched-back the Isareli National Record in the women’s 100 meter freestyle, thanks to a 52.26 in the 100 free. That breaks the old record of 52.36 that her countrymate, and LA Current teammate, Anastasia Gorbenko did on Saturday on a relay leadoff.

Murez set up her record swim on Sunday with a very fast 51.97 relay split on Saturday, which was the 2nd-best split on a flying start in that relay.

The 28-year old Murez took a page out of her young teammate Gorbenko’s playbook and found some new front-end speed. Coming into this weekend, that was not a common effort for either swimmer, but that aggressive front-end has served them both well so far.

ANDI MUREZ ANASTASIA GORBENKO ANDI MUREZ
New Israeli Record Old Israeli Record
Older Israeli Record
50 free 25.08 25.18 25.51
100 free 27.18 27.18 27.2
Total Time 52.26 52.36 52.71

Murez’s LA Current teammate Beryl Gastaldello won the race in 51.71, while Tokyo’s Catie DeLoof was 2nd in 52.20.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
CraigH
36 minutes ago

I remember her at Stanford years ago. She was an important member of her team, but hardly the star. Impressive to see what an older swimmer sticking with it can do.

1
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!