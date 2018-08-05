Mason Manta Rays Men Combine for Jr Nationals Meet Record in 400 MR

The Mason Manta Rays men’s team of Carson Foster, Jake Foster, Jacob McDonald, and Adam Chaney swam a new Junior Nationals meet record in the 400 medley relay Saturday night in the final event of the 2018 Speedo Junior National Championships.

16-year-old Carson Foster led off in 55.77, followed by 17-year-old Jake on breaststroke in 1:02.83; McDonald went 55.53 on fly, and Chaney anchored in 49.50 for a final time of 3:43.63. The Upper Dublin Aquatics team of Alessandro Borratto,Wyatt AmdorMichael Thomas, and Michael Jensen set the previous record of 3:44.83 in 2015.

The Upper Dublin team split its race quite differently in 2015 than the Manta Rays in 2018: Boratto led off in 57.14, Amdor was 1:04.52 on breast, Thomas 53.76 on fly, and Jensen 49.39 on free – much stronger in the back half but significantly slower in the front half.

The Manta Rays won the race Saturday by over two seconds, with the Terrapins taking second in 3:45.66 (with a notable 51.44 fly leg out of 16-year-old Andrei Minakov), and SwimAtlanta taking third in 3:47.46.

