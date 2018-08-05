Mason Manta Rays Men Combine for Jr Nationals Meet Record in 400 MR

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS

The Mason Manta Rays men’s team of Carson Foster, Jake Foster, Jacob McDonald, and Adam Chaney swam a new Junior Nationals meet record in the 400 medley relay Saturday night in the final event of the 2018 Speedo Junior National Championships.

16-year-old Carson Foster led off in 55.77, followed by 17-year-old Jake on breaststroke in 1:02.83; McDonald went 55.53 on fly, and Chaney anchored in 49.50 for a final time of 3:43.63. The Upper Dublin Aquatics team of Alessandro Borratto,Wyatt Amdor, Michael Thomas, and Michael Jensen set the previous record of 3:44.83 in 2015.

The Upper Dublin team split its race quite differently in 2015 than the Manta Rays in 2018: Boratto led off in 57.14, Amdor was 1:04.52 on breast, Thomas 53.76 on fly, and Jensen 49.39 on free – much stronger in the back half but significantly slower in the front half.

The Manta Rays won the race Saturday by over two seconds, with the Terrapins taking second in 3:45.66 (with a notable 51.44 fly leg out of 16-year-old Andrei Minakov), and SwimAtlanta taking third in 3:47.46.