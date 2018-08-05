100m Breast Me Adam Peaty Ne Bnaya New World Record – Video

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Glasgow Me Chal Rhe 2018 Len European Aquatics Championships Me Adam Peaty Ne Shandaar Swim Karte Hue 100m Breaststroke Me New World Record Bana Diya Hai. Iske Phle Prelims Me Adam Peaty Ne 57.89 Ka Time Diya Tha And Semifinals Me Unka Time Thoda Slow Hua And Unhone 58.04 Ka Time Diya. Lekin 23-Year- Old Olympic Gold Medalist Ne Sabko Hairaan Krte Hue 57.00 Ka Time Nikala And Wo 100m Breaststroke Me Abhi Tak Ke Sabse Fastest Swimmer Bhi Ban Gye.

Adam Peaty Ka Reaction Time .47 Ka Tha Jo Ki Ek Behad Fast Reaction Time Hai, Iske Baad Peaty Ne Apna Phla 50 26.65sec Me Complete Kiya And Last 50 30.35sec Me Total Unhone 57.00sec Me 100m Swim Complete Kiya. Peaty Apne “Project 56” Se Sirf .01 Se Chuuk Gaye.

Iske Phle Ka Bhi 57.13 Ka World Record Adam Peaty Ke Name Ka Hi Tha Jo Unhone Rio Olympics 2016 Me Bnaya Tha.

Ranking

Adam Peaty – GBR- 57.00 James Wilby – GBR – 58.54 Yasuhiro Koseki – JPN – 58.96 Zibei Yan – CHN – 58.97 Ross Murdoch – GBR – 59.14

Video – Men 100m Breaststroke Adam Peaty 57.00 WORLD RECORD Glasgow 2018





