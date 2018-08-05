Adam Chaney, Carson and Jake Foster Preview Jr Pan Pacs (Video)

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

2018 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 23 – Monday, August 27, 2018

Suva, Fiji

USA Swimming released its official roster for Junior Pan Pacs on Thursday. Open to swimmers born in Swimmers born in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2005, the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships will take place in Suva, Fiji from August 23th through 27th. Athletes were selected based on their results at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships in Irvine last week. Four of the 40 athletes on the U.S. squad were medalists last summer at the 2017 FINA World Championships: Carson Foster, Ella Nelson, Daniel Roy and Emily Weiss.

The 2018 Junior Pan Pacs squad features several sets of siblings: sisters Lucie and Lillie Nordmann, and Alex and Gretchen Walsh, and brothers Jack and Carson Foster. As previously reported, Trey Freeman declined his spot on the roster as he begins classes at the University of Florida on August 22. Several other swimmers, who met the qualifying criteria but aren’t on the team, appear to have done the same.

WOMEN’S ROSTER

MEN’S ROSTER

The head coaches for the team are Allison Beebe of Santa Clara Swim Club and Dan Flack of Baylor Swim Club, and 2016 Olympic medalists Maya DiRado and David Plummer will serve as National Team athlete reps on the trip.

“Over the last two Olympic quads we have seen multiple future Olympians excel at Junior Pan Pacs, and I’m thrilled to see many new faces on this roster. More than two-thirds of this year’s team will be competing internationally for the first time, and I look forward to seeing how the group comes together in Fiji,” said Mitch Dalton, USA Swimming National Junior Team Director.