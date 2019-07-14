Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mason Manta Rays Break Another 15-18 National Age Group Relay Record

The Mason Manta Rays have broken their 3rd, and final, 15-18 National Age Group relay record of the weekend at the 2019 Tim Meyer Senior State Championships in Granville, Ohio.

This time, it was the boys’ 200 medley relay of Carson FosterJake FosterCarl Bloebaum, and Adam Chaney that combined for a 1:42.46. That took 8-tenths of a second off the 2013 record of 1:43.24 set by the Cats Aquatic Club in Illinois.

Bloebaum, a relatively-new face in this group of elite 15-18s for the Manta Rays, is only 15, which makes the relay ineligible for the 17-18 record.

The Rays were actually a 1:43.02 last year, but that time was never recognized as a record by USA Swimming.

Comparative Splits:

CATS AQUATIC CLUB, 2013 MASON MANTA RAYS, 2018 Mason Manta Rays, 2019
Alex Snarski – 27.06 Carson Foster – 26.55 Carson Foster – 26.63
Kyle Aerne – 29.04 Jake Foster – 28.63 Jake Foster – 28.41
Connor Black – 23.61 Jacob McDonald – 25.30 Carl Bloebaum – 24.90
Bogdan Balteanu – 23.53 Adam Chaney – 22.54 Adam Chaney – 22.52
1:43.24 1:43.02 1:42.46

Once approved, this will give the Mason boys 2 of the 5 records in the 15-18 age group. The team will split between Nationals and Junior Nationals, and won’t race relays at Nationals, so this was likely their last big run at these relay records before parts of the group head off to college.

