Maryland Postpones Both Fall & Winter High School Sports Competitions

Maryland has postponed high school sports in both fall and winter seasons for the 2020-2021 school year – that includes girls and boys swimming & diving.

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) made the announcement Monday. Sports during both the fall and winter seasons will be postponed, with officials still working on a two-semester plan that will be “focused on student engagement options in the first semester and modified competition seasons for all sports during the second semester.”

Swimming & diving is a winter sport in Maryland. Last year, winter sports could begin practice as of November 15, with meets starting as early as December 5. The state meets typically happen in late February.

The previous MPSSAA plan had fall and winter sports remaining as scheduled. Fall sports were set to begin in just under two weeks, starting on August 12, according to The Baltimore Sun. The state will now postpone all fall and winter sports, though specific start dates are not yet available. Organizations that govern private schools in the area have also postponed fall practices to at least September 1, according to the Sun.

The state of Maryland has had about 91,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,389 deaths, according to the state’s website. After peaking in the month of May (with often more than 1,000 new COVID cases in a day), the coronavirus pandemic slowed down significantly in the month of June before surging back in July. As of Monday, the state reports 870 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Many states have begun postponing or adjusting high school sports amid the pandemic, though many are still suggesting sports will proceed as planned, like Maryland was up until this week. You can follow all 50 states and their most updated plans in our state-by-state index here.